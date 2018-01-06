Best Of Blogs; January 6: You Should Be Reading This Right Now

1. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's Loss Is The Greatest Heist In South Africa

The loss of the ANC presidency by the first woman candidate for that position ever should go down in history as the greatest heist the country has ever seen. It was an inside job planned and executed by the Machiavellian cat, Mr DD Mabuza. I think we can all agree that the race was always going to be tight; that was expected –– and the results confirmed that, writes Lukhanyo Vangqa.

2. Dear Spin Doctor, Here's Government's PR Scorecard For 2017

A few institutions and individuals contributed to the "How NOT To Do PR" manual in 2017, to varying degrees of failure. Some, though, have acquitted themselves well as a shining example of how to navigate the world of public relations. JJ Tabane rates the government's performance in 2017.

3. Historic Record Shows Universities Like Rhodes Failed Female Students

When I was a student at Rhodes in the early to mid-90s, women students regularly protested the university's denial of, and inaction on sexual violence on and off campus. Placard protests, night vigils, silent protests, and graffiti body-outlines marking key "rape hotspots" on campus were some of the attempts to make visible a reality that was made invisible by institutional denial and silence. In cases of sexual assault, universities tend to prioritise their own reputations and that of the rape accused, writes Sarita Ranchod.

4. A Beginner's Guide To University

If you are reading this and you are about to start your first year of university or college, congratulations! After spending a year studying law at university, I decided to put together a simple guide to help others who may be starting their first year, writes Luke Waltham.

5. Top 5 2017 Reads You Should Add To Your 2018 Reading List

For me, 2017 was dominated by news articles, thought pieces, commission outcomes and copious numbers of court judgments. Fortunately, during my travels, I found the time to read leisurely on long flights and jotted down some notes from some of the books that made an impression. Mandisa Mbele shares a roundup of the books you need to catch up on this year.

6. Real Improvement In Matric Results

Professor Volmink said that there was an improvement in the quality of the question papers. There was an increase in the raw marks –– meaning that on average, students simply did better than in previous years. There was a steady upward trend in subjects such as mathematics, mathematics literacy, physical science and life sciences. According to Professor Volmink, this improvement in the results meant that Umalusi was able to leave the subject marks unadjusted. Of the 58 subjects, the results for 38 subjects were accepted without any adjustments. Read more.

7. Never Mind University Fees – Scrap Higher Education System Entirely

What can three or four years of tough scholarly pursuits at a university afford you in the wildly exhilarating but strangely sobering aftermath of life after university? Not much, I dare say. All you will have after you graduate is an absurdly expensive graduation outfit, which you are unlikely to ever wear again, a grand-looking certificate you can display high up on your mother's living-room wall, and a couple of wacky high-definition graduation party photos you can post on your Instagram page. Trust me: beyond that -- you won't have much more to post, laugh or brag about, writes Tafi Mhaka.