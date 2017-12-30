Best Of The Blogs 30 December: The Blogs You Should Be Reading Right Now

1. DR EVE: Cuckolding And Hotwifing -- Fetish Or Not?

I remember the first time a couple came to share their cuckolding experience. I was moved by the boldness with which this 40-something educated man and woman spoke of this totally taboo fetish. The Good Book states that man and woman are only for each other and that allowing anyone else into your sacred bed makes you an infidel who will be met with fire and brimstone. Read more.

2. Visit Five Of The Best Tidal Pools In South Africa

Do you love going to the beach, but get put off by massive waves and strong currents? Swimming in one of these tidal pools will solve both problems –– it's a much safer option for the entire family, writes Tatum-Lee Louw.

3. Film Review: Krotoa's Middling Middle Ground

Having finally seen Roberta Durrant's hyped biopic " Krotoa" , about the Khoi woman who lived among the Dutch settlers of Jan van Riebeeck's Cape colony as a mediator and translator, it's difficult for me to believe that the film was made by a morally and artistically serious person -- even less so by a woman who purports to be serious about discussing the historical treatment of women, writes Jared Beukes.

4. Afropunk -- A Safe Space For Healing And Love Work

A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016.

In the shrinking space for LGBTI bodies, the feminist movement, people living with disabilities and many groups in the margins, spaces like Afropunk have become important for breathing and practicalising "safe spaces". There is also a need to which I have the utmost commitment to, which is the need for intersectional futures to see and affirm each other -- such is love work and soul sustenance, writes Mawethu Nkosana Nkolomba.

5. The Toxic, Trash Wasteland Of Online Gaming

Online gaming has been praised as a great way for people to make new friends, grow their imagination and express themselves in different worlds on various gaming platforms. Despite the benefits that online gaming has, however, there has always been a presence of problematic gamers making awful, dehumanising remarks. Read more.

6. Obama And The Zimbabwean Blame Game -- A Sad Zanu-PF Fantasy

Ahead of an emotional and historic visit to Ghana in 2009, then-U.S. President Barack Obama criticised the theatrical blame game African leaders employ all the time to disclaim their failings. He also debunked the extensively disseminated myth that the West -- and not Zanu-PF -- is responsible for the economic tribulations that afflict Zimbabwe, writes Tafi Mhaka.

7. Passed Matric, But No Space At University? You Have Options!

Learners from the Matric 2017 class who are going to university have already applied and been provisionally accepted. Now they are waiting for their final Matric results -- and then they will hear from the universities whether they have been admitted. Once you have your letter of admission, you know your place is assured, writes Jan Badenhorst.