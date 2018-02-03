Best Of The Blogs, February 3: Top Reads You Shouldn't Miss

1. Orgasms Are An Important Human Right

Sex positivity is a particular brand of empowerment that needs to be engaged with, even though sex-positive feminism is sometimes seen as the tequila-fuelled party girl of the feminist soirée, all jello shots and dental dams – the ones who burst into conference spaces/workshops/marches on women's rights screaming, "Yassssssssss, queen!" , writes Tiffany Kagure Mugo.

2. Decent Work In The Face Of The Fourth Industrial Revolution

The world of work is changing rapidly. According to the World Economic Forum, the fourth industrial revolution is upon us. Although the exact scope and effect cannot yet be measured, it seems clear that technology will fundamentally alter the way in which we work, live and relate to each other. Read more.

A "For Sale" sign is seen in front of vacant land and a house under constrution in an upmarket estate, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, July 21,2016.Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

3. Thought Expropriation Without Compensation Is Just About Land? Think Again...

There is nothing to suggest that any move to open the way for expropriation without compensation will be limited to land, and still less to agricultural landholdings. Rather, we believe that it will be designed to provide the state with vastly increased latitude to seize property in a wide variety of contexts, writes Terence Corrigan.

4. Is MultiChoice Committed To Transparency Or Merely Opportunistic?

It is important for MultiChoice to show that its decision to drop ANN7 was not opportunistic. It is important to show that the reason was not because the channel is losing its power as President Zuma loses his power. It is important to show that MultiChoice is genuinely committed to transparency around the payments it made to ANN7 and the SABC, writes Kate Skinner.

5. The Abusive Relationship Between Allister Coetzee And SA Rugby Is Over

So, the abusive relationship is over, Allister. Earlier today, you and SA Rugby decided to terminate your two-year relationship. Let's be honest – this relationship was never going to work. After the departure of Heyneke Meyer, Rassie Erasmus was next in line for the Bok coaching job – even though as coach, the only trophy Erasmus won was the Currie Cup more than a decade ago, reads Jody Hendricks' open letter to Allister Coetzee.

6. Amazing Book-To-Movie Adaptations Coming To SA's Big Screens

If you're a bibliophile or a film buff, 2018 is sure to put a spring in your step, as a large array of popular novels will come to theatres and televisions. Here are nine of the book-to-movie attractions to look forward to in 2018. Read more.