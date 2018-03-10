Best Of The Blogs, March 9: Read These Now

This week was no different from the last, in that the land debate is still a hot topic. There seems to be some confusion as to how this will actually work from a policy viewpoint, as well as how those who have been given land are struggling to make land reform work for them.

Aside from our country's radically unfair economy, the blogs desk got a well-rounded dose of commentary on the Boks' new leadership, the struggles inmates face, and why being a woman or feminist doesn't mean you cannot be anything else outside of the boxes in which society has placed women. Grab a coffee and enjoy the selection.

1. This Black Farmer's Story Exposes The Nightmare That Is Land Reform

If you are nervous about the prospects of land expropriation without compensation or the nationalisation of land, and want to blame the populism of the EFF or the failed land-reform policies of the ANC for getting us here, take a moment to listen to the story of just one of the thousands of black men and women who have struggled to gain access to land and water in South Africa in the past decade or two, writes Wilmien Wicomb.

2. South African Judges Should Visit A Prison Once A Year

This month we commemorate human rights. There have been many incidents where the rights of South Africans have been compromised as a result of factors around governance and political interference. Ariane Nevin, national prisons specialist, and Nabeelah Mia, policy development and advocacy fellow, at Sonke Gender Justice looked at the vulnerability of inmates to human-rights abuses and have listed eight reasons why every judicial officer should be visiting at least one South African prison a year. Read more.

3. Dear Mr President: It's Make Or Break In The First 100 Days

After the promise of the state of the nation address, which inculcated Madiba's vision of unity and renewal, our hopes have been dashed by some inclusions in the new Cabinet. These appointments do not send a clear message that President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes to lead a clean government. Could this be a sign once more that political expediency will supersede the needs of the country? Selby Xinwa offers Ramaphosa some food for thought. Read more.

Former ANC Youth league President Julius Malema on his farm on January 10, 2013 in Seshego, Limpopo, South Africa. Lucky Nxumalo/ City Press/ Gallo Images

4. Young Malema Had A Farm – Is This Why He Wants To Expropriate Land Without Compensation?

Before Julius Malema became the architect of radical land expropriation without compensation, he was a farmer. Ferial Haffajee writes about another version of EFF's commander-in-chief. She also poses the question: With a more responsive market and a private sector more invested in South Africa's long game, could this story have turned out differently? Read more.

5. Set Up For Failure: An Ode To Allister Coetzee

Black head coaches for the Springboks will seemingly never be good enough for the South African Rugby Union or the rugby public. Who is to blame for this confusing reality seems a rather philosophical question, writes Zuko Qusheka.

South Africa's former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee catches a ball before the match against Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

6. Dear Indian Muslim Men: We Need To Talk...

Ayesha Fakie, head of the sustained dialogues programme at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, and Khadija Bawa, an intern in the sustained dialogues programme, wrote an open letter to Indian Muslim men about their struggle to reconcile what the faith taught them about women's place in Islam, cultural customs and how they are actually regarded in their homes and community.

7. To Date Or Not To Date When You're A Radical Feminist

It's hard enough being a woman, and even harder when you identify with the feminist or womanist movements. Rebone Masemola unpacks why she feels that it is safer and healthier for her to continue to pursue all the endless possibilities that feminism has opened for her, saying maybe along the way, the dating thing will sort itself out. Read more.