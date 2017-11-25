Best Of The Blogs 25 November: The Blogs You Should Be Reading Right Now

1. Five Things You Should Know About Study Loans

If you are planning to study, and you don't have the money to pay the institution of higher learning directly right away, there is more than one alternative to taking out a loan, here are 5 things to know about study loans. Read more.

2. Changing Perceptions About LGBTIQ In The Classroom

Many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and/or queer (LGBTIQ) youth experience discrimination in school environments and in their communities. Teachers, school management and community leaders need to be equipped to address these issues and prevent further prejudice from taking place, writes Genevieve Louw.

3. This Is How Mugabe Broke Zimbabwe's Economy

After an iron grip on Zimbabwe for 37 years, Robert Mugabe has finally buckled under pressure and resigned as president of that country on Tuesday afternoon amid impeachment proceedings against him in Parliament. In those 37 years, Mugabe has obliterated his country's economy. Let's go back in time and examine Mugabe's fraught legacy, writes Amil Umraw.

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

4. Robert Mugabe: From Liberator To The Walking Dead

My grandmother used to describe some folks as, uyu munhu akafa achifamba, the walking dead. Today this phrase aptly describes you, my President. You are dead. Yet you are still walking. I had wanted to write a proper obituary after you shuffled off your mortal coil.

Today is the perfect day to write this, your political obituary. To be honest, I have written, discarded, rewritten this obit so many times in the last five years, I have even lost so many drafts on various gadgets. You have been dead for quite a while in my opinion. We just had not buried you properly, writes Everjoice Win in her political obituary to former ZimbabweanPresident Robert Mugabe.

5. Land Reform -- Giving With One Hand; Taking With The Other

2017 has seen an unprecedented number of policy proposals to accelerate land reform in South Africa. Some of the proposals have been bold and progressive –– such as giving title to communities living communally on state land –– and one must give credit where credit is due.

Sadly, these positive strides could be undermined by potentially harmful proposals, such as amending the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation. Read more.

6. What World Bank Growth Report Says About African Enterprise

Africa's economic development is both blessed and burdened by statistics. Indices like the World Bank's Doing Business Report, Financial Development Report and the Heritage Foundation and The Wall Street Journal's Index of Economic Freedom all offer valuable insights into the relative strengths and weaknesses of economies globally, but they are often so sanitised that they exist in a virtual vacuum. Read more.

South African President Jacob Zuma.

7. Will Jacob Zuma Go Like Nelson Mandela Or Like Robert Mugabe?

I have wondered through this momentous week what President Jacob Zuma made of events in Zimbabwe. What did he think of as first the army and then the governing party Zanu-PF turned the screws on the liberation leader with whom Zuma often walks with twisted pinkies in a symbol of comradely and brotherly love?

Did Zuma see that he could go the same way? And what did our president think last night as Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, the rest of Africa and the world at large stopped to celebrate Mugabe's exit? Has the logic of accumulation so come to define Zuma that he failed to make sense of the lessons that Mugabe's political end holds for him, asks Ferial Haffajee.