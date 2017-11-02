Hilarious Gospel Versions Of Secular Music For Easter

Maybe you're Christian, or just a lover of gospel music, and the latest album from Distruction Boyz isn't really to your taste. Perhaps you want so sing along to DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts", but know the abakhokheli (deacons) and pastors won't approve.

Well, you can breathe a sigh of relief. These gospel versions of popular songs are for you.

Thanks to comedian Gqonqa the Entertainer and other Facebook users, people can now have their favourite songs in more sanctified versions.

Those who've been to a tent revival will relate – and even if you haven't, it is still certain to entertain.

Watch his versions of these songs, and you can thank us later...

"Omunye Phez'komunye"

"Wild Thoughts"

"Tholukuthi Hey"

We're convinced both hip-hop and gospel music lovers will appreciate this version of "Nae Nae" from this group of friends:

And if you're part of the women's ministry, we think this (parody) women's conference by Sindiswa Zondi's Church Bulletin will resonate.

Be inspired!

