Veteran Actress Tina Jaxa Up For What Maybe Her Last Safta As An Actress

Multi award-winning actress Tina Jaxa is up for a golden horn at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) taking place at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday. She is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the drama series, "Isikizi2".

If she wins, this will be her last award as an actress as she has announced her retirement as an actor to take up a career behind the scenes.

"I am hoping to win my last Safta this year, it will be very special because I have decided to retire from acting and move behind-the-scenes. I want to produce and direct films as well as assist in nurturing young talent" Tina Jaxa

Jaxa previously said winning the award would mean a lot to her as she is getting ready to bow out of acting after more than 20 years in the industry.

Speaking on the backdrop of her nomination Jaxa said she hopes to take home the award, which would be her last.

She told Drum, that her retirement comes as she plans a move to the production and directing side of film and TV.

Tina Jaxa is an Icon 😍 — MaNgoma (@SisiphoSama) January 14, 2018

In 2017, Jaxa won a Safta for her role in e.tv's Gold Diggers for Best Actress.

In 2016, she won a Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film for her role in the film, "While You Weren't Looking".

Her role in drama series, "Intersexions" won her a Safta for Best Actress in a Lead Role in a TV Drama.

For her role in Mzansi Magic's new series, "Nkululeko", Jaxa said she's had to dig deep within herself to find her character.

She told TshisaLive that the role is one of the biggest she's done.

Jaxa portrays the role of Tina, a grieving mother who loses her husband to murder and would do anything to protect her daughter.

Tina Jaxa gave her all on this perfomance #Inkululeko — Nelo (@Princeoswag) January 28, 2018

"My findings of Tina (her character) was through deep meditation. Her dark side that is so well suppressed when she was introduced to me, had to come out. I researched but also relied on deep meditation to take me to my character's different layers," she said.

Tina Jaxa is a great actress, the emotions are so raw #Nkululeko — IDGAF (@AsanteWrld) January 21, 2018

The 47-year-old said she would announce her last day on screen. While she'll be missed on-screen, there's no doubt she'll be great behind the scenes too.