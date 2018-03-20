All Sections
    20/03/2018 15:05 SAST | Updated 20/03/2018 15:05 SAST

    Ramaphosa Jets Off To Rwanda On Commercial SAA Flight

    And he was very thankful to South African Airways staff for their "hospitality".

    POOL New / Reuters
    President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his state of the nation address in Parliament. February 16, 2018.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday flew to Rwanda to represent South Africa at an African Union summit – and his choice of carrier wasn't a private jet; it was South African Airways.

    He is leading a delegation to the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Kigali, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

    Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies and deputy minister of Trade and Industry Gratitude Magwanishe.

    But before his arrival, he thanked the SAA cabin crew for their "hospitality".

    He posted pictures with members of the flight crew and with the pilots in the cockpit.

