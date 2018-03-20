We Love Zakes Bantwini's Birthday Message To His Wife, Nandi Madida

Media personality and businesswoman Nandi Madida is celebrating her 30th birthday and her husband, Zakes Bantwini, took to social media to share a sweet message to her.
Zakes said he is grateful to for Nandi, who's the mother of his son Shaka.
"Happy birthday my life! I am very grateful to God for allowing me to spend one more year by your side. It would be ideal to give you everything you want and need, but the most precious thing I have to give to you is my unconditional and unfailing love," he wrote in his post.
See the rest of the romantic post here:
Happy Birthday my life! ❤️ I am very grateful to God for allowing me to spend one more year by your side. It would be ideal to give you everything you want and need, but the most precious thing I have to give to you, is my unconditional and unfailing love . I have no words to thank you enough for how sympathetic, loving and sincere you are to me. I always have in mind that getting married with you was the best decision of my life and I will never regret that. I am the happiest man by your side and I can only always wish you the best. I hope I can spend the remaining years of my life along with you, next to the true love of my life The Dirty 30 has arrive 😜 let's Celebrate. 🎂🎂🎂🎂#nanditurns30 #happybirthdaynandimadida
And she's just as grateful...
I'm teary saying this (must be the old age lol) I met my husband 5 years ago on my bday so this day is very dear to me! My 20's have been epic! As a wife to an incredible husband, mom to the sweetest kid and someone who's been blessed with an amazing career what more could one ask for? If my 20's were this awesome, I can only imagine how beautiful my 30's will be! This year so many of my dreams have come true and continue to come true! Thank you to my creator,my family and close groups of friends for keeping me happy and humble. Thank you guys for being apart of this incredible journey!!! I AM LOVED! It's about to get LIT! #Dirty30 #Goodlife #GoodVibes 🎂🎉👑
Happy birthday, Mrs Madida!
Meanwhile, fellow media personality Ayanda Thabethe celebrated her birthday in her new home over the weekend.
She said the surprise party, courtesy of her friends, was more than she could have imagined.
Here are some of the snaps from the celebration:
