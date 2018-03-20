We Love Zakes Bantwini's Birthday Message To His Wife, Nandi Madida

Media personality and businesswoman Nandi Madida is celebrating her 30th birthday and her husband, Zakes Bantwini, took to social media to share a sweet message to her.

Zakes said he is grateful to for Nandi, who's the mother of his son Shaka.

"Happy birthday my life! I am very grateful to God for allowing me to spend one more year by your side. It would be ideal to give you everything you want and need, but the most precious thing I have to give to you is my unconditional and unfailing love," he wrote in his post.

See the rest of the romantic post here:

And she's just as grateful...

Happy birthday, Mrs Madida!

Meanwhile, fellow media personality Ayanda Thabethe celebrated her birthday in her new home over the weekend.

She said the surprise party, courtesy of her friends, was more than she could have imagined.

Here are some of the snaps from the celebration:

