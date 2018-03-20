'What Remains' The Big Winner At This Year's Fleur Du Cap Awards

A moving portrayal of South Africa's slave history took home all the big awards this weekend at the annual Fleur Du Cap Awards — theatre's biggest night of the year.

"What Remains" by Nadia Davids, directed by Jay Pather, won the awards for Best New South African Script, Best Performance by an Ensemble, Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play, Best Director and Best Lighting Design.

The critically acclaimed remake of the 1965 musical "King Kong" was also a big winner on the night, taking the awards for Best Female Lead in a Musical or Music Theatre Show, Best Performance as Supporting Actor, and Best Sound Design in the Performance for Original Music Composition.

David Dennis won the award for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Bernadette in "Priscilla Queen Of The Desert", which is currently showing in Johannesburg. And Craig Morris won Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play for his role as Tartuffe/Madame Pernelle in "Tartuffe".

Craig Morris in Tartuffe

Other big winners on the night were Lifetime Achievement Award winner Alvon Collison, and Imbewu Trust and Kunste Onbeperkte, who shared the award for Innovation in Theatre.