'Black Panther' Breaks Yet Another Record, This Time For Twitter

The 2018 blockbuster film "Black Panther" has broken yet another record -- and no, it's not a box office record, but a Twitter record -- the most tweeted about movie to date.

As it stands, "Black Panther" is not only the king of Wakanda, but also the box office. Now it has the bragging rights as the movie king on Twitter as well.

According to CNN, Twitter announced on Tuesday in a statement that the film had amassed over 35-million tweets, making it the most-tweeted-about movie to date, beating a record previously held by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

With 35 million tweets, #BlackPanther is officially the most tweeted-about movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/ua1Qo2ADv3 — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 20, 2018

The most retweeted "Black Panther" tweet to date came courtesy of U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar, when he tweeted the "Black Panther' album tracklist, which saw it being retweeted over half a million times.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

So far the movie has made over a $1-billion (R11-billion) at the global box office, a feat that took only 26 days, and on top of that, the movie has been at the top of the box office for five weeks in a row.