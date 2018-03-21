This 'Bill' By The Apartheid Museum Is What You Need To See This Human Rights Day

To commemorate this year's Human Rights Day, the Apartheid Museum launched the #BillOfRightsZA initiative and we're all about it.

The "bill" lists the number of lives affected in the struggle against the apartheid regime in order to remind South African of the real cost of its freedom and bill of rights.

Through the initiative, which is in partnership with Joe Public United, over 8,000 bills have been placed in selected restaurants throughout Johannesburg.

Along with their food and drinks bills, customers visiting the restaurants will be presented with the itemised bill of lives lost, people displaced, and those sent to prison. The bill also doubles up as an entry ticket to the museum between Human Rights Day and Freedom Day in April.

Keen to get one?

Here are some of the restaurants you visit to collect your bill; Hell's Kitchen, Rockets, The Whippet, Corner Café, The Lonely Hearts Club, Coobs, The Republic of 94, Greenside Café and Simply Asia.

Many have taken to Twitter to applaud the museum and its partners for the initiative.

An amazing campaign by @joepublicunited and the @sa_apm2015 for #HumanRightsDay tomorrow. This "bill" shows the cost of getting our real Bill of Rights #billofrightsZA @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/6O5Ezuw5Kk — Grethe Kemp (@the_rantingpony) March 20, 2018

Our constitution is one of the most progressive constitutions in the world but it came at a great cost. Let's remember what today is really about. 🇿🇦 Eat at selected restaurants in Johannesburg today to receive this bill. @joepublicunited @sa_apm2015 #billofrightsZA pic.twitter.com/eq1h6WZMkT — CanCan💃🏽💃🏽 (@Kaniii_Rah) March 21, 2018