5 Movies About To Hit Theatres That You Really Should Watch

The first quarter of 2018 concludes at the end of March and that means one thing: an influx of blockbuster movies as Hollywood invades South African cinemas.

But it's not just Hollywood, big-budget South African films are also scheduled for release this week. Here are the five movies you should watch.

1. Pacific Rim: Uprising

Release date in SA: March 23

The sequel to "Pacific Rim" drops in SA on Friday. The sci-fi action movie sees a colossal battle as humans and their piloted super-machines take on outlandish monsters that threaten the mass destruction of humanity.

2. Catching Feelings

Release date in SA: Already out

The plot revolves around a once-famous writer and his wife, whose lives are disrupted when a famous and self-indulgent author comes to stay with them. It stars Pearl Thusi, Kagiso Lediga, Akin Omotoso and Andrew Buckland, among others.

3. Tomb Raider

Release date in SA: Already out

In a reboot of 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider", which featured Angelina Jolie in the lead, Lara Croft returns to the big screen, trying to stay alive while investigating her father's disappearance on an island. Alicia Vikander plays the lead this time around.

4. Ready Player One

Release date in SA: March 28

Based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel with the same title, Steven Spielberg directs this dystopian sci-fi action film about a worldwide virtual reality game. The movie follows protagonist Wade Watts as he plays deeper into the game, unlocking clues that could make him a fortune.

5. Five Fingers For Marseilles

Release date in SA: April 6

Tau, once a member of the Five Fingers vigilantes who tried to protect the rural town of Marseilles from apartheid police, had to flee after killing two cops. He returns seeking peace 20 years later, but finds the town under a new threat. Will the Five Fingers stand again?

The film stars Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng. It's the first western movie the post-apartheid SA film industry has produced.