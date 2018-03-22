All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/03/2018 01:18 SAST | Updated 13 hours ago

    All The Winners From Night One Of The Saftas 2018

    "Isibaya", "Tjovitjo", "Lockdown" and "Ring of Lies" were among the winners.

    Saftas/Twitter
    Tonga Isango.

    The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) ceremonies are underway in Sun City.

    Night one of the awards ceremony celebrates excellence within the technical craft of the industry, which is made up of men and women who are the backbone of the industry.

    Phat Joe hosted the evening.

    In congratulating the winners, NFVF CEO Zama Nkosi said it's important for the industry to celebrate people who play a crucial role in the journey of creating the magic we see on the screens daily.

    "Today's winners are an integral part of translating South Africa's golden stories into entertaining and thought-provoking conversation pieces," she said.

    Night two, which will be on Saturday, will be broadcast live on SABC2 from 8pm.

    Over 40 awards were handed out on the night and here are the winners.

    You can check out the rest of the winners here.

    The red carpet was rolled out and the stars of the moment to dazzle in style.

    Here's how some of them looked:

    Congratulations to all the winners.

    MORE:EntertainmentNfVfSaftaTV and Film