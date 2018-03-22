All The Winners From Night One Of The Saftas 2018

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) ceremonies are underway in Sun City.

Night one of the awards ceremony celebrates excellence within the technical craft of the industry, which is made up of men and women who are the backbone of the industry.

Phat Joe hosted the evening.

In congratulating the winners, NFVF CEO Zama Nkosi said it's important for the industry to celebrate people who play a crucial role in the journey of creating the magic we see on the screens daily.

"Today's winners are an integral part of translating South Africa's golden stories into entertaining and thought-provoking conversation pieces," she said.

Night two, which will be on Saturday, will be broadcast live on SABC2 from 8pm.

Over 40 awards were handed out on the night and here are the winners.

Congratulations to Apocalypse Now Now, Be Phat Motel Film Company for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Short Film #SAFTAs12 @seandrums pic.twitter.com/26cKpCumCs — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

Congratulations to Puppet Nation ZA, Catherine Jacot- Guillarmod & Lindsay van Blerk for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Art / Production Design - TV Comedy #SAFTAs12 @zanews pic.twitter.com/eTYDIviv8Q — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

Congratulations to Ses Top La 4, Chantel Nel for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Make-up and HairstyIng - TV Comedy #SAFTAs12 @SesTopLa3 pic.twitter.com/0aJNwTz0uz — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

Congratulations to Puppet Nation ZA, Cheney Van Graan, Geralt Cloete & Alice Jacobs for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Wardrobe/ Costume Design- TV Comedy #SAFTAs12 @zanews pic.twitter.com/yp0IvkI3Lv — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

Congratulations to Puppet Nation ZA, Tonga Isango for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Cinematography- TV Comedy #SAFTAs12 @tyronegitter @zanews pic.twitter.com/PheXD5Xobe — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

Congratulations to SuzelleDIY, Ari Kruger for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Editing- TV Comedy #SAFTAs12 @SuzelleDIY @arikruger pic.twitter.com/b6rK4EWjlE — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

And @zanews is out here cleaning up in the technicals for "TV Comedy" we sommer took the whole team backstage! 💜✨💜 #SAFTAs12 pic.twitter.com/hkDtNezXfA — Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) March 22, 2018

Congratulations to Tjovitjo, Ephraim Mathula & Vivienne Mahlokofor winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Art / Production Design - TV Drama #SAFTAs12 @vivymahloko pic.twitter.com/KcxDknMkb2 — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

The red carpet was rolled out and the stars of the moment to dazzle in style.

Here's how some of them looked:

Wakanda Queen @connie_chiume and the North Wests very own gem, join us on the #SAFTAs12 red carpet. #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/RJC6sH9LvV — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 22, 2018

Congratulations to all the winners.