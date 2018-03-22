Cape Town Fashion Week Is Here And Gavin Rajah Brought The Heat

South African design maverick Gavin Rajah showcased his latest range at day one of AFI Cape Town Fashion Week. The garments burst with colour and interesting, Japanese-inspired designs. The range aims to blend high fashion looks into easy-to-wear gear for the everyday fashion lover. The designs also boast brightly beaded accents and the combination of lush textures.

[BTS] @GAVINRAJAH's show. Everything came together superbly. #AFICTFW off to a great start. #IamAfrica Keep it locked to our TL our favourite looks from this collection. pic.twitter.com/YxODeUXYZp — African Fashion Int (@AFI_sa) March 21, 2018

Inspired by Japanese design, the garments took on some of the Asian inspired silhouettes and reimagined them with African flair. The show was hosted at the homeware retailer @home, which had previously partnered up with Rajah to create the 'Pret A Vivre' collection. This collection was created in November last year, which made the newest offering a perfect follow-up from the last range.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Day two and three of fashion week will showcase the works of South African design favourites such as Laduma Ngoxoko for MaXhosa, Nicholas Coutts, Khosi Nkosi and Gavin Rajah. In addition, the catwalk will for the first time feature jewellery and accessories designer Adele Dejak.