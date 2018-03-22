EFF's Ndlozi: 'Whites Who Go To Oz Are Running Away From Themselves'

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says white South Africans thinking of emigrating to Australia are "running away from themselves".

Ndlozi was speaking during an exclusive interview with HuffPost on Wednesday.

"Nobody is promising white people punishment, murder, torture or any of those things... What they are afraid of is themselves, not us. Black people everywhere in the world have never coordinated a racist project against anybody," Ndlozi said.

"The race problem was created by white people, we are trying to resolve it ... and we are trying to solve it in ways that we are not affected by their toxic hate ... We are talking about the creation of an equal society wherein you are judged not by the colour of your skin, but by the content of your potential."

Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton earlier this month said that his department was considering fast-tracking the visas of white South African farmers looking to emigrate to Australia, because the group deserves "special attention" owing to the "horrific circumstances" they face in South Africa.

He was referring to farm murders and land expropriation without compensation.

Ndlozi said the state is working to create an equal society.

"If they [white farmers] want to go, they must know they are running away from themselves. So they will meet themselves wherever they go. If it is Australia they are going to, they will be meeting themselves there. In South Africa, we are going to work patiently, peacefully but robustly on a project to make this country work, to make this country a truly equal society," he said.

