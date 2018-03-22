IN PICTURES: These Were Last Year's Red Carpet Looks At The Safta

The theme for this year's Saftas is # OurStoriesAreGold and the who's who of South African showbiz will gather at the Sun City Superbowl to celebrate the TV and Film industry's best.

True to form, celebrities and invited guests will walk the red carpet in style rocking some of the latest fashion trends.

In an interview with HuffPost recently, media personality and style expert Kat Sinivasan said owing to the wave of African fashion that followed the "Black Panther", the trend on the red carpet this year is likely to be African prints, Wakanda style.

"I have a very strong feeling that the trend at the Saftas red carpet this year will be Wakanda. I think we will see a lot of Africanism -- prints and all. However, what I'd advise against is people going overboard. The last thing you need is to look like you're heading to a traditional wedding and you're the bride or groom.

"We're Africans and traditional wear is what we do, but if an event, just like the Saftas, requires a black tie, all we do is tweak that and add our own Afro-chic style to that theme," he said.

Here's a reminder of how some of your faves looked at the 2017 Saftas.

Jessica Nkosi:

Jessica Nkosi poses on the red carpet during the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on March 18, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.



Thembisa Mdoda:

Thembisa Mdoda poses on the red carpet during the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on March 18, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.



Blue Mbombo:



Blue Mbombo poses on the red carpet during the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on March 18, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.



Bonang Matheba:

Bonang Matheba poses on the red carpet during the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on March 18, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.



Warren Masemola:



Warren Masemola poses on the red carpet during the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on March 18, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Hlubi Mboya:

Hlubi Mboya poses on the red carpet during the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on March 18, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Tiffany Barbuzano:

Tiffany Barbuzano poses on the red carpet during the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on March 18, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.

The awards show will be broadcast live on Saturday on SABC2 from 8pm.

Thando Thabethe and Phat Joe will be your hosts.