Not Sure Which Pre-Owned Car To Buy? Here Are Some Good Options

Pre-owned car sales have been on a steady climb in South Africa over the past few years, but navigating the saturated second-hand car market can be tricky.
Enter Gumtree pre-owned car finalists, the only such researched list of the best second-hand car buys in the market. The shortlist was judged by a panel of local motoring experts based on criteria most relevant to the pre-owned market, mainly maintenance costs and value retention.
Here are the winners. Maybe your dream pre-owned car is below:
- Budget car under R110,000: Kia Picanto 1.0LS
- Medium Hatch under R260,000: Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Trendline
- Crossover car between R200,000 and R300,000: Mazda CX-3
- SUV under R350,000: Toyota Rav 4 2.0 GX or Toyota Fortuner 2.5 D-4D RB, which took the People's Choice Award in the category
- Luxury under R475,000: Mercedes-Benz C220 Bluetec or the Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI, which won the People's Choice award
- Double-cab bakkie: Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi XLT
- SUV under R700,000: Mercedes-Benz GLC 250d or the Audi Q7 3.0 TDI, which won the People's Choice award