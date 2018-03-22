All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    22/03/2018 15:32 SAST | Updated 23 hours ago

    Not Sure Which Pre-Owned Car To Buy? Here Are Some Good Options

    From budget to luxury cars.

    asiseeit via Getty Images

    Pre-owned car sales have been on a steady climb in South Africa over the past few years, but navigating the saturated second-hand car market can be tricky.

    Enter Gumtree pre-owned car finalists, the only such researched list of the best second-hand car buys in the market. The shortlist was judged by a panel of local motoring experts based on criteria most relevant to the pre-owned market, mainly maintenance costs and value retention.

    Here are the winners. Maybe your dream pre-owned car is below:

    • Budget car under R110,000: Kia Picanto 1.0LS

    • Medium Hatch under R260,000: Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Trendline

    Automart

    • Crossover car between R200,000 and R300,000: Mazda CX-3

    A post shared by maru.k.w (@cx3.maru.kw) on

    • SUV under R350,000: Toyota Rav 4 2.0 GX or Toyota Fortuner 2.5 D-4D RB, which took the People's Choice Award in the category

    Toyota SA

    • Luxury under R475,000: Mercedes-Benz C220 Bluetec or the Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI, which won the People's Choice award

    • Double-cab bakkie: Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi XLT

    • SUV under R700,000: Mercedes-Benz GLC 250d or the Audi Q7 3.0 TDI, which won the People's Choice award

    cars.co.za

