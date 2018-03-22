Not Sure Which Pre-Owned Car To Buy? Here Are Some Good Options

Pre-owned car sales have been on a steady climb in South Africa over the past few years, but navigating the saturated second-hand car market can be tricky.

Enter Gumtree pre-owned car finalists, the only such researched list of the best second-hand car buys in the market. The shortlist was judged by a panel of local motoring experts based on criteria most relevant to the pre-owned market, mainly maintenance costs and value retention.

Here are the winners. Maybe your dream pre-owned car is below:

Budget car under R110,000: Kia Picanto 1.0LS

Medium Hatch under R260,000: Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Trendline

Crossover car between R200,000 and R300,000: Mazda CX-3

SUV under R350,000: Toyota Rav 4 2.0 GX or Toyota Fortuner 2.5 D-4D RB, which took the People's Choice Award in the category

Luxury under R475,000: Mercedes-Benz C220 Bluetec or the Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI, which won the People's Choice award

Double-cab bakkie: Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi XLT

