SA Celebs You Do Not Want To Mess With On Twitter

There are certain celebrities you do not want to mess with on social media. Twitter has become a platform for users to become more connected with their favourite celebrities, but if you step on their toes, expect a feisty clap-back.

Sometimes celebrities don't even need to be provoked. Condescending and insulting Twitter rants aimed at making followers feel bad about themselves are some of the negative effects of social media.

SA rapper Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane, for example, recently got dragged by the Twitter-sphere for telling an aspiring rapper to "get a job".

Tumi 'Stogie T' Molekane

Young dude stopped me by the car, said 'wanna hear the bars' nah go get a job. — STOGIE T 🍾 (@TumiMolekane) March 19, 2018

Livid tweeps then dragged him on his timeline, starting the hashtag #StogieTrash.

South African celebrities need psychological help...



They are very comfortable in looking down upon people who made them "celebrities"



They need a reminder that we are ALL humans.#StogieTrash pic.twitter.com/nwSXbclURU — 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) March 20, 2018

But then Stogie T claimed the comments he made were actually from a rap song he had written and that he was "trolling" Black Twitter -- or was he?

In the song, apparently set to be released on Wednesday, he says he will explain the comments he made and prove that he is not the rude jerk Black Twitter had painted him out to be; nonetheless, it was an entertaining 24 hours on Stogie's timeline.

Check Mate — STOGIE T 🍾 (@TumiMolekane) March 21, 2018

Emtee

How to spot a depressed struggling rapper; they hate on the big boys n feel like life is unfair. Boy, you don't know how much I've suffered with your born free ass. — ThePlug (@EmteeSA) March 20, 2018

Don't mess with Emtee when it comes to his music and his influence in the SA hip-hop industry. The "Roll-Up" hitmaker does not take kindly to people who think they are better than him in music, especially upcoming rappers.

Emtee also doesn't hold back when it comes to responding to fans who choose to disagree with him — so, follow at your own peril.

Lol I tell haters the truth den dey block me. Damn clowns think dey can debate with me. I'm a Boss 🤣 — ThePlug (@EmteeSA) March 19, 2018

Pearl Thusi

In response to a tweet where a Twitter user accused Pearl Thusi of always wanting attention, Thusi responded back by saying: "Ngifuz'unyoko," which loosely translates to "I take after your mother".

Quite harsh, but in the social media world, you must be ready to face the heat, it seems.

Amazing how people can't have even a taste of their own medicine. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) August 17, 2017

AKA

A Twitter user trolled AKA by posting a picture of the rapper, tagging him and asking: "By show of hands, how many of you are single this V-day?"

AKA responded that he would indeed be single on February 14, but came back with a massive clap-back (above) that was ice cold.

So before you think about taking on an SA celeb on Twitter, remember that they are ice cold when it comes to clap-backs and they do not hold back when it comes to a classic Twar (Twitter-war).