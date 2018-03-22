Saftas 2018: Thando Thebethe And Phat Joe Are Your Hosts

Media personality Thando Thabethe will return to the Sun City Superbowl this Saturday as host of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

She will co-host with fellow broadcaster Phat Joe.

If you have not already heard, the SAFTAs 12 official hosts are out and we are excited to announce that Thando Thabethe and Phat Joe will be gracing your screens on the 24th of March 2018 at 20h00 on SABC 2. #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/3vi5lln0tI — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 20, 2018

The event will be broadcast from 8pm on Saturday on SABC2.

The red carpet will be hosted by Kuli Roberts and Rorisang Thandekiso.

What is an awards show without the red carpet, and what is a red carpet without fabulous hosts. We are so excited to have @kuliroberts and @RorisangT joining the #SAFTAs12 hosts @Thando_Thabethe and @phatjoeradiocom #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/VQBbyzTOG8 — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 21, 2018

Somizi Mhlongo will also be on the red carpet as well as backstage as part of the McCafé #MomentsInbetween.

The Saftas celebrate the crème de la crème of the South African TV and film industry.

Taking to social media following the announcement, Thando said she was excited to return to the awards show this year.

"What a great honour to host this prestigious event again, I guess I was not too bad last year. I'm also looking forward to sharing the stage with Phat Joe, who is an industry veteran. I'll be working hard with the Saftas team making sure that this year is even better than the last. See you there," she said.

Follow HuffPost for the red carpet and live coverage of the awards show.