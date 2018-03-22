All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    22/03/2018 07:17 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Saftas 2018: Thando Thebethe And Phat Joe Are Your Hosts

    "I guess I was not too bad last year. I'm also looking forward to sharing the stage with Phat Joe, who is an industry veteran".

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Somizi Mhlongo, Thando Thabethe, Khanyi Mbau and Phat Joe onstage during the 22nd annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in Durban in June 2016 in Durban.

    Media personality Thando Thabethe will return to the Sun City Superbowl this Saturday as host of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

    She will co-host with fellow broadcaster Phat Joe.

    The event will be broadcast from 8pm on Saturday on SABC2.

    The red carpet will be hosted by Kuli Roberts and Rorisang Thandekiso.

    Somizi Mhlongo will also be on the red carpet as well as backstage as part of the McCafé #MomentsInbetween.

    The Saftas celebrate the crème de la crème of the South African TV and film industry.

    Taking to social media following the announcement, Thando said she was excited to return to the awards show this year.


    "What a great honour to host this prestigious event again, I guess I was not too bad last year. I'm also looking forward to sharing the stage with Phat Joe, who is an industry veteran. I'll be working hard with the Saftas team making sure that this year is even better than the last. See you there," she said.

    Follow HuffPost for the red carpet and live coverage of the awards show.

