From Nasty C to Ricky Rick, Loot Love to Emtee, and even style guru Maps Maponyane, the Legends Barbershop is becoming the go-to spot for celebrities looking for the ultimate cut and fade, and their latest styles take the humble "short, back and sides" to another level.

The original Diepkloof barber — next to Zone 6, the nightclub owned by DJ Black Coffee — became known for it's "fade", which seamlessly transitions hair from a completely bare naked scalp, to a head full of hair in a smooth gradient. But now it does all sorts of undercuts, waves and patterns that you need to see to appreciate.

The team, which started as a small unit in Diepkloof but now has six branches nationwide and even boasts an innovative "mobile service" out of a roving hair van, post some extraordinary before-and-after shots on their social channels, which we can't stop scrolling through.

Check out some of the cuts you'll see the cool kids rocking around South Africa this year:

Their patterns take patience, but look flawless.

We love the fade they did for Masechaba Ndlovu:

And Amanda Black:

Loot Love has always rocked short locks, but still:

And lastly, the ever-fresh Nasty C. We could go on!

*In an earlier copy we said Diepsloot instead of Diepkloof, the error has since been rectified.