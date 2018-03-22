All Sections
    22/03/2018 16:33 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    This Legendary Diepkloof Barbershop Has Perfected The Fade

    If you're looking for the ultimate cut, Legends Barbershop is where it's at.

    Legends Barbershop/ Facebook

    From Nasty C to Ricky Rick, Loot Love to Emtee, and even style guru Maps Maponyane, the Legends Barbershop is becoming the go-to spot for celebrities looking for the ultimate cut and fade, and their latest styles take the humble "short, back and sides" to another level.

    The original Diepkloof barber — next to Zone 6, the nightclub owned by DJ Black Coffee — became known for it's "fade", which seamlessly transitions hair from a completely bare naked scalp, to a head full of hair in a smooth gradient. But now it does all sorts of undercuts, waves and patterns that you need to see to appreciate.

    The team, which started as a small unit in Diepkloof but now has six branches nationwide and even boasts an innovative "mobile service" out of a roving hair van, post some extraordinary before-and-after shots on their social channels, which we can't stop scrolling through.

    #thelegendaryexperience #legendsbarbershop #TLB 📸 : @alexscottlambley

    A post shared by 💈Legends Barbershop💈 (@legends_barber) on

    Check out some of the cuts you'll see the cool kids rocking around South Africa this year:

    #legendaryhaircut #thelegendaryexperience #legendsbarbershop #TLB

    A post shared by 💈Legends Barbershop💈 (@legends_barber) on

    Their patterns take patience, but look flawless.

    #legendaryhaircut #thelegendaryexperience #legendsbarbershop #TLB

    A post shared by 💈Legends Barbershop💈 (@legends_barber) on

    We love the fade they did for Masechaba Ndlovu:

    And Amanda Black:

    Loot Love has always rocked short locks, but still:

    And lastly, the ever-fresh Nasty C. We could go on!

    *In an earlier copy we said Diepsloot instead of Diepkloof, the error has since been rectified.

