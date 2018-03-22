All Sections
    22/03/2018 15:11 SAST | Updated 23 hours ago

    Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain and Floods Hit SA ⛈🌨

    A wet and worrisome World Water Day.

    On World Water Day, South Africa can expect heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding as the rain is expected to continue falling for the rest of the week, according to the South African Weather Service.

    "Persistent rainfall could result in localised flooding ... as a strong upper air trough moves in from the west."Mkhushulwa Msimang

    HuffPost spoke to Mkhushulwa Msimang from the SA Weather Service and he he said Gauteng and other parts of South Africa should expect heavy rain for the rest of the week.

    "Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and North West can expect rain; there has been a warning issued for heavy rain. Persistent rainfall could result in localised flooding in the places mentioned as a strong upper air trough moves in from the west."

    Mr_Twister via Getty Images

    A flood swept through Pretoria North after heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening and parts of central South Africa can expect the same.

    The City of Johannesburg has urged Joburg residents who could be hit by the severe weather and heavy rain to call these numbers in an emergency:

    10177: Toll-free number for emergency services

    10111: South African Police Service

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Here are just some of the images so far of the heavy rain and floods affecting the country:

