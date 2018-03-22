Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain and Floods Hit SA ⛈🌨

On World Water Day, South Africa can expect heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding as the rain is expected to continue falling for the rest of the week, according to the South African Weather Service.

"Persistent rainfall could result in localised flooding ... as a strong upper air trough moves in from the west." Mkhushulwa Msimang

HuffPost spoke to Mkhushulwa Msimang from the SA Weather Service and he he said Gauteng and other parts of South Africa should expect heavy rain for the rest of the week.

⚠️ ALERT: The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for HEAVY RAIN & LOCALISED FLOODING throughout Gauteng on Thursday & Friday due to strong upper-air trough. March 21, 2018

"Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and North West can expect rain; there has been a warning issued for heavy rain. Persistent rainfall could result in localised flooding in the places mentioned as a strong upper air trough moves in from the west."

A flood swept through Pretoria North after heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening and parts of central South Africa can expect the same.

📸 Another snap of flooding in Pretoria North late on Wednesday | Rachel de Beer pic.twitter.com/W378MYdEG1 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 22, 2018

The City of Johannesburg has urged Joburg residents who could be hit by the severe weather and heavy rain to call these numbers in an emergency:

10177: Toll-free number for emergency services

10111: South African Police Service

Here are just some of the images so far of the heavy rain and floods affecting the country:

🔴ALERT: FLOODING in PRETORIA NORTH due to HEAVY RAIN on Wednesday evening | 📸R Glenewinkel pic.twitter.com/cgyxQmhXie — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 21, 2018

WEATHER: More flash floods expected for Pretoria pic.twitter.com/iLrvuFJvVg — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) March 22, 2018