5 Indoor Date Ideas For A Rainy Weekend

While rain is always appreciated in a drought-stricken country, it can put a damper on your weekend plans, especially if they involved getting out and about.

You could brave the wet and cold weather, but you could also just opt to stay indoors and have fun at home — because who better else to enjoy some indoor time with and perhaps try something new, than with your person?

1. Strip Monopoly anyone?

A board game with a twist is perfect for a rainy day. Try strip Monopoly or tease-me Scrabble — where all your words are suggestive, if you get what we mean.

2. Indoor picnic

It doesn't have to be anything fancy, just a few of your favourite foods. You could create your own cheese board, pair it with some wine, set the scene with candles and cushions, and it's a picnic!

3. Spa at your home

There are plenty of mobile spas and beauty treatments that are now offered in the comfort of your home. So why not treat yourselves? Set up an appointment, they come to you, and the only time you'll feel the cold breeze is when you open the door to let them in or out.

4. Create that photo album

You've been wanting to backup all your favourite pics, safekeep your family photos or gather your mementos in one safe place, but haven't yet found the time. Let the rain be your inspiration. It's also a great way to go down memory lane with yours.

5. Order in and have a movie marathon

Rainy weather provides the perfect opportunity to catch up on that movie both of you have been longing to see, or that series you're ashamedly behind on. So do just that. To make it an even more fuss-free day, order in so you don't have to lift a finger.