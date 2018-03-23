Chaos Hits Gauteng As Floodgates Open

Rain, thunderstorms and flooding are expected to continue for the rest of the week as heavy rain wreak havoc in Gauteng.

After the SA Weather Service issued a flood warning on Thursday, the floodgates opened in many parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria, causing traffic consternation and flash floods.

On Friday morning, the SA Weather Service listed the following updates:

Almost all low-level bridges in Tshwane closed

Evacuations in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa & Mamelodi

Jukskei threatening to burst banks

Floods in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randburg and Roodepoort

Traffic lights out due to rain

Here is a look at some of the places throughout Gauteng affected by the flood:

#Floods one motorist seems to be in trouble, stuck on West Avenue in #Centurion traffic officers trying to assit #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/YQfpXacO9j — Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) March 23, 2018

I mean look at this pic.twitter.com/22ntgG4LhX — Ncamnce (@LifalethuK) March 23, 2018

#Flooding The hotel is busy putting emergency procedures in place as the rain continues to fall. CE pic.twitter.com/zvvIIHBd9n — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2018

#Flooding The road in front of the Centurion Lake Hotel is closed due to flooding. CE pic.twitter.com/cMLqA5iEX1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2018