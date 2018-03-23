All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • NEWS
    23/03/2018 11:06 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Chaos Hits Gauteng As Floodgates Open

    Rain, thunderstorms and flooding are expected to continue for the rest of the week as heavy rain wreaks havoc Gauteng.

    Rain, thunderstorms and flooding are expected to continue for the rest of the week as heavy rain wreak havoc in Gauteng.

    After the SA Weather Service issued a flood warning on Thursday, the floodgates opened in many parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria, causing traffic consternation and flash floods.

    On Friday morning, the SA Weather Service listed the following updates:

    • Almost all low-level bridges in Tshwane closed
    • Evacuations in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa & Mamelodi
    • Jukskei threatening to burst banks
    • Floods in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randburg and Roodepoort
    • Traffic lights out due to rain

    Here is a look at some of the places throughout Gauteng affected by the flood:

