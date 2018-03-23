Chaos Hits Gauteng As Floodgates Open

Rain, thunderstorms and flooding are expected to continue for the rest of the week as heavy rain wreak havoc in Gauteng.
After the SA Weather Service issued a flood warning on Thursday, the floodgates opened in many parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria, causing traffic consternation and flash floods.
On Friday morning, the SA Weather Service listed the following updates:
- Almost all low-level bridges in Tshwane closed
- Evacuations in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa & Mamelodi
- Jukskei threatening to burst banks
- Floods in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randburg and Roodepoort
- Traffic lights out due to rain
Here is a look at some of the places throughout Gauteng affected by the flood:
JHB - #FLOODING N12 Highway: Daveyton off-ramp, via @KgabaTau pic.twitter.com/e4OKDv3pzC— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
#Floods one motorist seems to be in trouble, stuck on West Avenue in #Centurion traffic officers trying to assit #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/YQfpXacO9j— Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) March 23, 2018
I mean look at this pic.twitter.com/22ntgG4LhX— Ncamnce (@LifalethuK) March 23, 2018
Caution #JoburgStormUpdate this is William Nicol Drive, #Sandton. pic.twitter.com/a6XL25unSy— Ken (@SandtonAgent) March 22, 2018
It's flooded right outside our studios #floods #JoburgStormUpdate pic.twitter.com/jv9tZytAyY— Rainbow FM 90.7 (@Rainbowfm_907) March 22, 2018
#Flooding The hotel is busy putting emergency procedures in place as the rain continues to fall. CE pic.twitter.com/zvvIIHBd9n— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2018
#Flooding The road in front of the Centurion Lake Hotel is closed due to flooding. CE pic.twitter.com/cMLqA5iEX1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2018
#Flooding The driver of the vehicle managed to escape without injury after he tried to drive through a puddle of water when the road collapsed. CE pic.twitter.com/35X3RON5qJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2018
Let's applaud this good samaritan. He is pulling a tree with his bakkie's winch to create way for motorists. This is just outside Hatfield on the N4- N1 onramp. #Flooding @SAWeatherServic @eNCA @Radio702 @ewnupdates @PigSpotter @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/nqEZsCQGsB— Remmone Mareme (@Remmonem) March 23, 2018
somewhere in Thokoza #Flooding pic.twitter.com/FeFQaLx40Z— Black Gem 💎 (@PietersenMasego) March 23, 2018