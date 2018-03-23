Prepare To Tighten Your Belts, That 1% Vat Increase Is Real

Former minister of finance Malusi Gigaba made the VAT increase announcement at this year's budget speech and just when some felt a 1 percent hike would not make much of a difference to their pockets, people started receiving emails and letters about price hikes.

Come April 1, some of you might be regretting not putting in the extra time at work with performance reviews looming. Rent, car insurance and cellphone rates are set to increase and you, my friend, will be forking out more overall for products and services.

Here are some of the messages you may have received, alerting you to increases in your bills. Sorry!

MTN also buckled under pressure.

Don't say Tyre Mart didn't warn you...

Insurance company Santam also sent out a text message to its customers.