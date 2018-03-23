All Sections
    • NEWS
    23/03/2018 17:13 SAST | Updated 17 hours ago

    Prepare To Tighten Your Belts, That 1% Vat Increase Is Real

    Here are some of the messages you may have received, alerting you to increased bills. Sorry!

    Getty Images/ iStockphoto

    Former minister of finance Malusi Gigaba made the VAT increase announcement at this year's budget speech and just when some felt a 1 percent hike would not make much of a difference to their pockets, people started receiving emails and letters about price hikes.

    Come April 1, some of you might be regretting not putting in the extra time at work with performance reviews looming. Rent, car insurance and cellphone rates are set to increase and you, my friend, will be forking out more overall for products and services.

    Here are some of the messages you may have received, alerting you to increases in your bills. Sorry!

    Vodacom

    MTN also buckled under pressure.

    MTN

    Don't say Tyre Mart didn't warn you...

    Tyre

    Insurance company Santam also sent out a text message to its customers.

    Santam

