Wedding website Hitched has revealed the top landmarks around the world where couples choose to pop the big question.
The website analysed over 10,000 proposal hashtags, including #bridetobe and #engaged, to reveal the top proposal spots. Through geotagging, Hitched also used the Instagram API platform to find the most popular landmarks for Instagram users to get engaged.
1. Disneyland, Paris
One in 500 proposals takes place here.
2. Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom, Florida
One in 555 proposals takes place at Florida's Magic Kingdom.
3. Centennial Lakes Park, Minnesota
One in 625 proposals takes place at the beautiful park.
4. Eiffel Tower, Paris
The Eiffel Tower, although very popular, only came in fourth place.
5. The Hollywood Sign, California
One in 1,000 proposals takes place at the Hollywood sign overlooking the bright lights of Los Angeles.
6. Central Park, New York
One in 1,111 proposals takes place at the famous location.
6. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City
One in 1,111 proposals takes place on the Big Apple's famous bridge.
7. Niagara Falls, Ontario
Niagara Falls sees more than one in 1,250 proposals taking place at the spectacular sight.
8. Walt Disney's Epcot Park, Florida
A third park claims eighth place in the rankings with one in 1,428 proposals taking place there.
9. Big Bear Lake, California
One in 1,666 engagements happens here.
10. Bondi Beach, Sydney
Bondi Beach sees one in 2,000 proposals taking place on the golden sands.