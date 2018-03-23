Wedding website Hitched has revealed the top landmarks around the world where couples choose to pop the big question.

The website analysed over 10,000 proposal hashtags, including #bridetobe and #engaged, to reveal the top proposal spots. Through geotagging, Hitched also used the Instagram API platform to find the most popular landmarks for Instagram users to get engaged.

1. Disneyland, Paris

One in 500 proposals takes place here.

Last March I took Laura to #Disneyland #Paris and proposed to her by the wishing well next to the castle

♥️ 💍 🌈 #engaged #LGBT #loveislove pic.twitter.com/oqIUXeu3FT — Laura and Roxie (@AsToldByLoxie) July 9, 2017

2. Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom, Florida

One in 555 proposals takes place at Florida's Magic Kingdom.

3. Centennial Lakes Park, Minnesota

One in 625 proposals takes place at the beautiful park.

A post shared by Robert Swansen (@robertswansen) on Feb 25, 2018 at 8:17pm PST

4. Eiffel Tower, Paris

The Eiffel Tower, although very popular, only came in fourth place.

5. The Hollywood Sign, California

One in 1,000 proposals takes place at the Hollywood sign overlooking the bright lights of Los Angeles.

A post shared by INDONESIAN Stranded In USA (@truffleats) on Mar 23, 2018 at 1:35am PDT

6. Central Park, New York

One in 1,111 proposals takes place at the famous location.

6. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City

One in 1,111 proposals takes place on the Big Apple's famous bridge.

7. Niagara Falls, Ontario

Niagara Falls sees more than one in 1,250 proposals taking place at the spectacular sight.

8. Walt Disney's Epcot Park, Florida

A third park claims eighth place in the rankings with one in 1,428 proposals taking place there.

A post shared by The Beauty & The Pooh (@thebeautyandthepooh) on Mar 21, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

9. Big Bear Lake, California

One in 1,666 engagements happens here.

10. Bondi Beach, Sydney

Bondi Beach sees one in 2,000 proposals taking place on the golden sands.