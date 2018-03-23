All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    23/03/2018 13:30 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    The Top 10 Most Popular Places To Propose Around The World

    💍

    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    Niagara Falls, U.S.

    Wedding website Hitched has revealed the top landmarks around the world where couples choose to pop the big question.

    The website analysed over 10,000 proposal hashtags, including #bridetobe and #engaged, to reveal the top proposal spots. Through geotagging, Hitched also used the Instagram API platform to find the most popular landmarks for Instagram users to get engaged.

    1. Disneyland, Paris

    One in 500 proposals takes place here.

    2. Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom, Florida

    One in 555 proposals takes place at Florida's Magic Kingdom.

    Josiah and Steph Photography

    3. Centennial Lakes Park, Minnesota

    One in 625 proposals takes place at the beautiful park.

    A post shared by Robert Swansen (@robertswansen) on

    4. Eiffel Tower, Paris

    The Eiffel Tower, although very popular, only came in fourth place.

    5. The Hollywood Sign, California

    One in 1,000 proposals takes place at the Hollywood sign overlooking the bright lights of Los Angeles.

    6. Central Park, New York

    One in 1,111 proposals takes place at the famous location.

    6. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City

    One in 1,111 proposals takes place on the Big Apple's famous bridge.

    7. Niagara Falls, Ontario

    Niagara Falls sees more than one in 1,250 proposals taking place at the spectacular sight.

    Leonid Andronov via Getty Images

    8. Walt Disney's Epcot Park, Florida

    A third park claims eighth place in the rankings with one in 1,428 proposals taking place there.

    9. Big Bear Lake, California

    One in 1,666 engagements happens here.

    10. Bondi Beach, Sydney

    Bondi Beach sees one in 2,000 proposals taking place on the golden sands.

    A post shared by Bondi Beach (@50shadesofbondi) on

