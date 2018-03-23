How An EFF Government Will Manage Land

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says there will be no forced removals if the Constitution is amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

In an interview he explained that unused land will be leased out for commercial, residential and recreational use over a period of 25 years.

"Nobody is talking about forced removals. We are not going to get into your property and then kick you out, cut your hands...you are not going to see that. When you have been given the land by the state and have declared you are using the land for this or that you will be responsible and held accountable," he says

"It is your land for 25 years but you can't sell it to anybody, you can't transfer it to anybody without the state's involvement. Each time you want to move to greener pastures, the land cannot be sold. We are taking out of the model of capitalist exchange. It (land) is in the custodianship of the state. The last say is with a democratic, corrupt-free state."

#EFFHumanRightsDayRally Malema: Fellow Fighters many of you here are not registered to vote yet you want the land. If you are an EFF Memeber and you not registered to vote you are a sellout, — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 21, 2018

Ndlozi is adamant that the state will be able to facilitate the process effectively. "You have the land, you better use it. We will declare custodianship, everybody where they are, they must facilitate a process of leasing. They will say this is what I'm doing on these hectares...We go and observe that it is really what's happening," he said.

"You say you have ten hectares but you are using four, we are going to take six. We are not forcefully removing everybody you are not using it. The principle is always, use it or lose it."

#EFFHumanRightsDayRally Malema: If they want to go to Australia, they must leave the keys to the tractors and the houses. We want to plough the land and move from shacks into houses because they never came with houses and land, so they must leave in peace. — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 21, 2018

He says under the EFF South Africa's land will be divided into three sectors: land for settlement, land for commercial use and land for recreation.

"There was so much state intervention (during apartheid), literally assisting white people to become better...It came with huge state subsidies of farming activities, industrial activities, scientific activities, military activities, academic activities," he says.

"The entire history of development economics has to do with a state developmental project that supports its people. We are going to support these farmers. We are not going to just give them land and leave them...We are going to make sure we link them with literal markets."