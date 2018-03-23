All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    26/03/2018 05:59 SAST | Updated 12 hours ago

    How An EFF Government Will Manage Land

    An EFF government will keep an eagle-eye on its citizens and their use of land. If they don't do what they say, government will take it away, says Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

    EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says there will be no forced removals if the Constitution is amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

    In an interview he explained that unused land will be leased out for commercial, residential and recreational use over a period of 25 years.

    "Nobody is talking about forced removals. We are not going to get into your property and then kick you out, cut your hands...you are not going to see that. When you have been given the land by the state and have declared you are using the land for this or that you will be responsible and held accountable," he says

    READ: The Economics Don't Add Up On Land Expropriation.

    "It is your land for 25 years but you can't sell it to anybody, you can't transfer it to anybody without the state's involvement. Each time you want to move to greener pastures, the land cannot be sold. We are taking out of the model of capitalist exchange. It (land) is in the custodianship of the state. The last say is with a democratic, corrupt-free state."

    Ndlozi is adamant that the state will be able to facilitate the process effectively. "You have the land, you better use it. We will declare custodianship, everybody where they are, they must facilitate a process of leasing. They will say this is what I'm doing on these hectares...We go and observe that it is really what's happening," he said.

    READ: Lay Of The Land: Expropriation Without Consideration.

    "You say you have ten hectares but you are using four, we are going to take six. We are not forcefully removing everybody you are not using it. The principle is always, use it or lose it."

    He says under the EFF South Africa's land will be divided into three sectors: land for settlement, land for commercial use and land for recreation.

    "There was so much state intervention (during apartheid), literally assisting white people to become better...It came with huge state subsidies of farming activities, industrial activities, scientific activities, military activities, academic activities," he says.

    "The entire history of development economics has to do with a state developmental project that supports its people. We are going to support these farmers. We are not going to just give them land and leave them...We are going to make sure we link them with literal markets."

    Related Coverage

    MORE:EFFland expropriation without compensationPolitics