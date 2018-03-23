The EFF is in the market for a suitor after next year's general election.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told HuffPost in an interview the only reason they have not formally entered into a coalition yet is because no other political party agrees with its ideology.

"Oh yes. The reason we couldn't enter a coalition now is because none of them agreed with us...so why would you enter in a government with people who do not share your policy perspective? What would we be pursuing? What would we be using to govern? Everytime we meet each other on policy questions, that's the foundation of coalition," he said.

The EFF is hopeful of increased voter support come the election. In 2014, a year after they were established, the party secured 1 169 259 votes, or 6,35% of support, making it the third largest party in the country.

Percentage the EFF obtained of total voter support in each province.

"We hanged more municipalities than it has ever been seen in the history of local government democratic elections in South Africa...That is an indication of the capacity to organize at a national level as well as at a local level," Ndlozi said.

"We dedicated 2017 as the year of building the branch and the target was precisely the coastal provinces...We will begin to see a lot of growth translated into votes in 2019 national government elections."

He said the EFF chose to vote with the DA in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to teach the ANC a lesson. However, the party has now tabled a motion of no confidence in the DA's elected mayor, Athol Trollip.

I would like to express my deepest respect and gratitude to our coalition partners and the EFF for their shared commitment to combatting criminal wrongdoing in the City. Together, we will achieve an administration in our City that our residents can be proud of. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 20, 2018

"The reason why we didn't enter into a coalition is because we wanted a political programme based on principle...Obviously the curious question is Nelson Mandela Bay. We have a responsibility each time white supremacy rears it heads to punish it, basically to give a black consciousness response. A black consciousness response means we will refuse anybody who uses the colour of our skin and our history to mock us. That's what the DA did in parliament in relation to the land question," Ndlozi said.

The DA voted against the EFF in parliament last month when it tabled a motion to review the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

"They (the DA) fail to hold it (their white voting constituency) accountable in relation to its privilege. Our removal of Trollip at a local government level is because of that particular point...We couldn't have completely dispensed of voting alongside the ANC. We talked to them," he said.

@MYANC re-iterates that other parties cannot dictate to it on its mayoral candidates. EFF leader @Julius_S_Malema has suggested that his party's support for an ANC-led coalition to oust the DA in NMBM, will depend on former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas becoming mayor. — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) March 17, 2018

"The pronouncements that were made (about the ANC) were as a result of negotiations and on the basis of those negotiations we realised their attitude had not softened, had not become less arrogant, they were not accepting of how corrupt they are."

The EFF then negotiated with the DA.

"We went to the DA, their attitude was not arrogant but they were still not coming to the table in relation to the land, in relation to nationalisation. We said to them let us go to parliament with the opposition united, pass land expropriation without compensation, even if we lose, just support us on that. They refused," Ndlozi said.

"Who needed to be taught a lesson above the other? The ANC. It seems taking municipalities from them humbled them...We never misled anybody. You ought not to be surprised that we would be doing the same thing (with the DA)."