Maxhosa by Laduma Stole The Show On Day Three Of Cape Town Fashion Week

Maxhosa by South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo left the fashion lovers in awe at day three of AFI Cape Town fashion week. The line celebrates various facets of Ngxokolo's Xhosa heritage and upbringing in Nelson Mandela Bay. Xhosa beadwork inspired the first designs created by Ngxokolo, and has since come to inform his whole label, which is stocked in stores around the world.

The new line was part of the I am Africa theme for fashion week, where all the top designers from the continent to celebrate Africa and the fashion industry.

We would like to extend a big shout out to MaXhosa by Laduma for the amazing show they put on last night. #AFICTFW pic.twitter.com/su3279sFF3 — African Fashion Int (@AFI_sa) March 24, 2018

Couldn't make it to fashion week? Not to worry, we have all the highlights:

Moroccan designer, Salima Abdel-Wahab gave audiences a taste of the moroccan culture by showcasing statement pieces. The show took audiences on an indigenous journey with a touch of high fashion. Here are our favourites:

South African designer, Leigh Schubert came with her bright, ready-to-wear athleisure:

Day four of fashion week will feature Nicholas Coutts, Adele Dejak and Khosi Nkosi.