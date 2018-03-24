All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/03/2018 13:36 SAST | Updated 13 hours ago

    Maxhosa by Laduma Stole The Show On Day Three Of Cape Town Fashion Week

    Fantastic garments were showcased by Salima Abdel-Wahab, Kahindo and Leigh Schubert

    AFI

    Maxhosa by South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo left the fashion lovers in awe at day three of AFI Cape Town fashion week. The line celebrates various facets of Ngxokolo's Xhosa heritage and upbringing in Nelson Mandela Bay. Xhosa beadwork inspired the first designs created by Ngxokolo, and has since come to inform his whole label, which is stocked in stores around the world.

    The new line was part of the I am Africa theme for fashion week, where all the top designers from the continent to celebrate Africa and the fashion industry.

    Couldn't make it to fashion week? Not to worry, we have all the highlights:

    South African favorite Laduma Ngxokolo brought the heat with his latest offering. Celebrating the Xhosa heritage one garment at a time #aficptfw

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    Moroccan designer, Salima Abdel-Wahab gave audiences a taste of the moroccan culture by showcasing statement pieces. The show took audiences on an indigenous journey with a touch of high fashion. Here are our favourites:

    South African designer, Leigh Schubert came with her bright, ready-to-wear athleisure:

    Day four of fashion week will feature Nicholas Coutts, Adele Dejak and Khosi Nkosi.

    MORE:AFIAFI Cape Town Fashion WeekCape Town Fashion WeekEntertainment