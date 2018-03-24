All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/03/2018 21:00 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Saftas 12: All The Winners From The Main Event

    Warren Masemola, Pallance Dladla and Thuso Mbedu are some of the night's winners.

    The who's who of South African showbiz, actors and supporters industry have gathered at the Sun City Superbowl for the 12th instalment of the South African Film and Television Awards currently underway.

    The awards show is hosted by media personalities Thando Thabethe and Phat Joe.

    The winners so far include actress Linda Sebezo for best-supporting actress in a TV comedy. Schalk Bezuidenhout has taken home the golden horn for best supporting actor in a TV comedy.

