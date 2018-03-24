Saftas 12: All The Winners From The Main Event

The who's who of South African showbiz, actors and supporters industry have gathered at the Sun City Superbowl for the 12th instalment of the South African Film and Television Awards currently underway.

The awards show is hosted by media personalities Thando Thabethe and Phat Joe.

The winners so far include actress Linda Sebezo for best-supporting actress in a TV comedy. Schalk Bezuidenhout has taken home the golden horn for best supporting actor in a TV comedy.

"@SABC_2: Linda Sebezo accepting her Best Supporting actress #SAFTAs12 pic.twitter.com/Zh1jmV1yzZ"congratulations sis Linda — Abongile Luhabe (@luhabeabongile) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Hamilton Dlamini, Isithembiso for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Actor – TV Soap/Telenovela @Mzansimagic #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/oVXs6p9oxo — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Tarryn Lamb, Suidooster for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap/Telenovela @suidoostertv @TarrynLamb #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulation to High Roller 3, Rous House Productions for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Telenovela @SABC3HIRollers #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/F0ZP1VTwtY — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Isibaya, The Bomb Shelter for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best TV Soap @IsibayaMzansi #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/ZUreGIm9nu — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Isibaya, Phiwe Mkhanzi and Sthembiso Mathenjwa for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela @IsibayaMzansi #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/IwZhKPiUcC — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Johan Stemmet for winning the Lifetime achiever award #SAFTAs12 pic.twitter.com/OBo2FkbzI2 — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Thoko Ntshinga for winning the Golden Horn Award for Lifetime Achiever pic.twitter.com/j1A70IkGT2 — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Emmanuel Castis, Erfsonders 4 for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama @EmmanuelCastis #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/NUKT2zZ2Sf — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Jana Cilliers, Die Boekklub 2 for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/8oF5hc1N9t — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Warren Masemola, Tjovitjo for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Actor TV – Drama @warrenmasemola #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/KJXdJQhhff — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Thuso Mbedu, Is'thunzi for winning a Golden Horn Award for Best Actress – TV Drama @ThusoMbedu #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/VIyFo5ajK4 — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Lockdown, Reabetswe Moeti & Mandla Ngcongwane for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama @rea_tvcrazy @Mzansimagic #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/t4OcjABD0H — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to iNumber Number, Catherine Cooke, Rolie Nikiwe & Rea Rangaka for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama @rawyalkingsman @Mzansimagic #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/OdAzen64sR — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Hewn. The Animation School for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Student Film @TAS_animation #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/OzR2Gx0LOf — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago, Live Amp @leratokganyago for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best TV Presenter #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/3V6Fm80ofz — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Inxeba (The Wound), John Trengrove for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film @TheWound_SAfilm #SAFTAs #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/m2ErMrOP0c — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Inxeba (The Wound), John Trengrove, Malusi Bengu & Thando Mgqolozana for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature film @TheWound_SAfilm #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/nEhpIPeZjO — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Bongile Mantsai , Inxeba (The Wound) for winning the Golden Horn Award for the Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film @TheWound_SAfilm #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/y3PHGpMmxo — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Nomonde Mbusi, VAYA for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film @nomonde_mbusi #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/4gQik4KQEV — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Uzalo @Uzalo_SABC1 for winning the Golden Horn Award for Most Popular TV Soap and Telenovela in the public voting category! pic.twitter.com/Fflkpq3Hi0 — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Crystal-Donna Roberts, Krotoa for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Actress – Feature Film brought to you by Mc Cafe @CrystalDonna #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold #McCafe @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/Xpj6sfJF1D — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Nakhane Toure, Inxeba (The Wound) for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Actor – Feature Film brought to you by @McDonalds #McCafe @nakhaneofficial #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Skulls of my People, Puo Pha Productions for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Documentary Feature @vincentmoloi @PuoPhara #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/iHmhkF9VRp — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Inxeba (The Wound), Urucu Media for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Feature Film @TheWound_SAfilm #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/Z91CzarNtX — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Congratulations to Pabi Moloi, Trending SA for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Talk Show Host @PabiMoloi #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/p56oFDKeed — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Here's some of the red carpet fashion from earlier.

