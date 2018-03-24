All Sections
    • NEWS
    24/03/2018 12:42 SAST | Updated 13 hours ago

    Sanco Agrees With Decision To Amend State Capture Inquiry Regulations

    Mahlangu said state institutions which were weakened by poor leadership during era of former president Jacob Zuma must also be strengthened.

    AFP/Getty Images
    South Africa's Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, head of an investigation commission into corruption allegations at the highest levels of the state, holds a press conference on January 23, 2018 in Midrand. South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, whose image has been tarnished by corruption allegations, is facing growing pressure to resign before his term as president ends in 2019. / AFP PHOTO / Phill Magakoe (Photo credit should read PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images)

    The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) urged that the inquiry into State Capture start without further delay to prevent looting, in a statement welcoming a presidential amendment to the regulations governing the inquiry.

    "Processes which have thus far been used for showboating and political posturing must be abandoned and issues that fall within the mandate and terms of the commission referred to it without further delay for in-depth investigation," said Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

    This followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Friday that regulation (8)2 of the commission of inquiry into State Capture to limit the admissibility of evidence to circumstances where a witness may incriminate themselves, had been amended.

    The inquiry will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on the recommendation of former Public Prosecutor Thuli Madonsela who produced a report on complaints about state capture.

    Mahlangu said that state institutions which were weakened by indecision and poor leadership during era of former president Jacob Zuma must also be strengthened for them to fulfill their constitutional mandate.

    "Critical appointments must be expedited to reposition them for administrative justice and efficiency," Mahlangu said.

    News24

