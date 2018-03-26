All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    Behold: The New Mercedes-Benz Bakkie!

    The latest Mercedes-Benz X-Class is set to launch in South Africa in May.

    26/03/2018 12:41 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Looking for a bakkie you can actually describe as "elegant"? Look no further – the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is set to touch down in South Africa in May.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    It looks like the best of both worlds – the outdoorsy lifestyle meets Mercedes class and elegance.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    The X-Class will come in four models – an all-diesel lineup launching in May. Though the vehicle has been classified as an "entry-level" bakkie, prices have not been confirmed for the South African market yet.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Mercedes lauds the new bakkie's robustness, functionality, strength and offroad capabilities, but insists it's missing none of the classic characteristics of a Merc – design, comfort, driving dynamics and safety.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Details of the X-Class will be made public once the vehicle launches, although AutoTrader gave a proposed estimate on the budget you'll need to afford it.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Here are the AutoTrader's estimated prices (including VAT and carbon dioxide-tax):

    X 220d 4X2 Progressive (6-speed Manual) R642,103
    X 250d 4X2 AT Progressive (7-speed Auto) R694,025
    X 250d 4X4 Progressive R696,785
    X 250d 4X4 AT Progressive R723,810
    X250d 4X4 Power R791,315
    X250d 4X4 AT Power R818,340

    * The X-Class comes standard with maintenance plans for 100,000km or six years, whichever occurs first.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

