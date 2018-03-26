Heavy Police Presence Expected At Zuma Court Appearance

A heavy police presence is expected outside the court when former president Jacob Zuma appears in the dock on 16 charges including fraud and corruption.

It is not clear which court the case will be heard in, but it is believed Zuma will be summoned to the High Court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal – which is where the case was originally lodged before charges were dropped.

According to reports, Zuma is expected to appear in court on April 6.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said officers will be vigilant outside the court.

"Our officers will be deployed in an around the courts to monitor the situation," Zwane said.

"We are appealing to all those attending the case, both inside the court and out, to behave responsibly and within the law."

In 2006, when Zuma appeared on charges of rape, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the High Court in Johannesburg, where their protests turned volatile and pictures of his accuser, Fezekile Kuzwayo, were burnt.

A lead prosecutor has also not been appointed to the case.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said five senior prosecutors are handling the matter.

"They will all be leading. They will decide among themselves who leads prosecution on a particular day," Mfaku said.