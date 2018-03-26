All Sections
    Here's Why Skolopad Covered Up For The Saftas Red Carpet

    It's got something to do with royalty.

    Skolopad
    Skolopad.

    Entertainer and would-be musician Skolopad says her red-carpet look at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) on Saturday was inspired by royalty.

    Speaking to HuffPost on the red carpet, the Free State-born nurse said the only reason she decided to cover up for the awards was so she could "look like a queen".

    Read: Skolopad Says She Meant 'Slay', Not 'Slut', In Tweet

    Asked whether the listeriosis outbreak (following her sausage outfit at the Feather Awards) had anything to do with her shying away from her usual choices when it comes to the red carpet, Skolopad said nothing would stop her from wearing what she wants to wear.

    Read: For Better Or For Wors: Skolopad's Sausage Dress Is Just The Best Thing Ever

    "For the Saftas, Skolopad wanted to look like royalty. She wanted to let her inner queen come out to play, and hence this gorgeous gown from Millie B Boutique in Bethlehem," she said.

    People loved the queen and begged for her to come out to play more often.

