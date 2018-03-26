How To Pick Your Morning Brew

Two-time SA Barista Champion Winston Thomas is doing a whirlwind tour of the country to meet and work with some of our finest baristas, and HuffPost got the chance to chat with him about how to decide on your perfect cup of coffee for your morning ritual.

Thomas, who we met at Thirdspace coffee shop and co-working space in Fourways, Johannesburg, says that the key to making the perfect cup is to get a sense of what your mornings are like, and decide from there.

Ask yourself questions like:

- Are you busy in the mornings, and looking for something quick? Then espresso pods might be your best bet. They're quick, easy and give you the kick you're looking for.

- Are you looking for a potent kick, or just love the flavour of coffee and want a little pick-me-up? A french press, or plunger, might be just what you're looking for.

- Do you have plenty of time, and want to get the most of your coffee experience? Then spoil yourself with the luxury of drip coffee, which filters out most of the oil coffee-bean residue to give you pure, clean flavours.

- Does your budget only allow for instant coffee? Then don't worry about the coffee snobs — Thomas says the time of pretentious coffee is over. As long as you enjoy the taste, drink it!

Watch our interview with Winston Thomas, and learn everything you need to know to get the ultimate coffee experience, to get rid of that pesky coffee guilt.