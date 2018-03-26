'Inxeba' Producers: Being Recognised At Home Has Been The Most Important Achievement

"Inxeba (The Wound)" producers have expressed their excitement at sweeping the floor at this year's South African Film and Television Awards, which took place at Sun City over the weekend.

"'Inxeba' has won multiple awards at festivals all over the world, but being recognised at home has been the most important achievement for us as a team," producer Cait Pansegrouw said on Monday.

Producer John Trengrove took home the Golden Horn for Best Achievement in Directing for a feature film and the film won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting for a feature film as well as Best Editing.

Best Actor in a Feature Film was awarded to Nakhane Toure for his leading role, while Bongile Mantsai took the award for best supporting actor in a feature film for his portrayal of Vija.

The controversial feature film, which looks at queer people in a rural setting, has made its mark internationally, winning at least 19 awards, including The Sutherland Award at the BFI Festival in London.

Producers and cast members of the film took the stage as the film bagged award after award on Saturday.

"Thank you to everyone who had a part in the realisation of this film. Thank you to the team behind it. You are all beyond exceptional. Thank you so much to the cast, I love you so much it hurts. Nothing in that film would be possible without your generosity and your fearlessness. This is yours," Pansegrouw said as they accepted the best feature film award.

"Thank you for the recognition, thank you for the industry's recognition. Thank you for rallying behind us as we continue to fight for our right for our film to exist and for freedom of expression in this country. Thank you to the Saftas for this thick golden middle finger to the patriarchy, nkosi ka khulu [thank you very much]," she added.

The Appeal Tribunal of the South Africa Film and Publication Board (FPB) announced last month that it had banned the film from playing at mainstream South African cinemas and it would only be screened at "designated adult premises".

The FPB bumped the film up from its 16LS classification to an X18 rating for "classifiable elements of sex, language, nudity, violence and prejudice".

After the matter was taken to court by the film's producers, the Pretoria high court "unbanned" "Inxeba" and it can now be viewed at selected cinemas. The court also reversed the X18 rating.