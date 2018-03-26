U.K. Royal Wedding Invitation Makes Subtle Reference To Meghan Markle's First Marriage

On Sunday, fans of the British royal family got their first look at the invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding — and there's a lot to discuss, starting with the fact that the invites make an (albeit subtle) reference to Markle's first marriage.

As noted by Hello magazine, the royal wedding invitation refers to the former "Suits" actress as Ms Meghan Markle, whereas Kate Middleton was referred to as "Miss Catherine Middleton" on her and Prince William's 2011 wedding invitation. What's the difference?

According to the mag, a bride is referred to as "Miss" on an invite if it's her first marriage, whereas if it's the bride's second (or third, or fourth ... you get the idea), she is referred to as "Mrs" or Ms".

Invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The royal wedding will mark Markle's second marriage — her first, to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended in 2013 after two years, according to the U.K.'s The Sun.

Markle and Engelson got hitched on September 10, 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in front of 102 guests. One of those guests told The Sun that the ceremony was just 15 minutes long. "Then everyone hit the dance floor. It seemed they all just wanted to party," the source said.

It suffices to say that the royal wedding will be a little bit, ehm, grander, than Markle's first wedding.

According to U.K. news site The Telegraph, 600 wedding invitations have been sent out and guests will watch Markle join the British royal family at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will be followed by a carriage ride through Windsor, leading to a lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St George's Hall.

Later that evening, 200 guests will attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, which, according to Hello, is a 17th-century English country house not far from Windsor Castle and the site where Harry and Markle had their official engagement portraits taken.

Despite the grandness of the royal wedding, the couple have hinted that their nuptials will still be a personal, intimate affair.

This week, Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Markle have chosen a pastry chef to create their wedding cake. Rather than go with a famous chef, the couple hired Claire Ptak, the owner of small London bakery Violet Cakes.

Markle's close friends will reportedly attend the wedding, including BFF Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, her husband Ben Mulroney and their three young children — daughter Ivy will reportedly have an important role. Her former TV family, the cast of "Suits", will also reportedly attend the nuptials.

Meghan Markle and the cast of "Suits".

Markle is said to be preparing to break royal tradition by making a toast at the reception. According to the Sunday Times, the 36-year-old former actress will make an "affectionate" tribute to her new husband and will thank the Queen, her family and friends.

Lastly, the couple made sure to add a personal touch to the wedding invites, despite their formality, by printing the invitations in American ink (a nod to Markle's heritage) on an English card.



