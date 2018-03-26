All Sections
News
    NEWS
    26/03/2018 12:31 SAST

    Weekend Sees Two Attempted Land Invasions In Gauteng

    Frustrated residents tried to illegally occupy land owned by Wits University over the weekend.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    A protest over illegal land invasion in Lenasia, southwest of Johannesburg. April 25, 2017.

    The latest attempted land grabs happened over the weekend on land belonging to Wits University in Marlboro, Johannesburg. However, HuffPost has confirmed with the university that it did not originally buy the land.

    The vacant land was actually given to the university by the former Transvaal government for "educational purposes".

    "The land was donated to the Transvaal government, who transferred the land to Wits in 1924," the university said on Monday.

    According to police spokesperson Captain Granville Meyer, there were two separate incidents of attempted land invasion on Saturday.

    Read: BLF Says Interdict Against 'Unlawful Land Invasion' Means War

    More than 1,500 people attempted to set up shelters illegally in the two incidents.

    Meyer said the first incident, involving over 500 individuals, had taken place at the piece of land owned by Wits University in Marlboro, News24 reported.

    A large group of people, the majority believed to come from nearby Alexandra, gathered on Marlboro Drive, where they were filling in forms handed out by people wearing EFF regalia, to claim parcels of land.

    Five people were arrested in connection with the invasions

    On Sunday, police remained on high alert in case of another invasion attempt.

