    26/03/2018 18:57 SAST | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Zuma Receives Summons To Appear In Court On Corruption Charges

    "The case is going to be heard on April 6 at the Durban High Court."

    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Former president Jacob Zuma.

    Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer Micheal Hulley has confirmed to News24 that he has received a summons for his client to appear in the Durban High Court on April 6.

    "I can confirm that the summons has been received and that we are preparing an application to review the NDPP's decision to prosecute," Hulley told News24.

    The summons is related to corruption charges against the former president.

    "We can confirm that the summons has been served to the former president," Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesman for the Hawks police investigation unit, told AFP.

    "The case is going to be heard on April 6 at the Durban High Court."

    News24

    MORE:corruptionjacob zumaNewsNPASA newsSA politicsstate capture