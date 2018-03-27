All Sections
    Actress Shalima Mkongi Joins 'Isithembiso' For Season 2

    She will play disruptive university student Nthabiseng.

    ShalimaMkongi/Instagram
    Shalima Mkongi.

    Actress Shalima Mkongi joins Mzansi Magic's drama series "Isithembiso" when the second season premiers at 7.30pm on April 1.

    She will play the character of Nthabiseng.

    Nthabiseng is a university student who has come to disrupt Zamani's life.

    Shalima told People that the role is different to those she's played before.

    "I love that I get to work with a lot of great actors in the cast. I really want to go far with this. I'm so excited to learn from the BOMB [Productions] family. They've been doing this for a long time, and they really grow their artists," she told the publication.

    Shalima has starred in the SABC2 series "Keeping Score" and Mzansi Magic's "Nkululeko".

    Fans were quick to let her know they're excited for her:

