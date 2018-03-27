Actress Shalima Mkongi Joins 'Isithembiso' For Season 2

Actress Shalima Mkongi joins Mzansi Magic's drama series "Isithembiso" when the second season premiers at 7.30pm on April 1.

She will play the character of Nthabiseng.

Nthabiseng is a university student who has come to disrupt Zamani's life.

Shalima told People that the role is different to those she's played before.

#Blessings 🙏🏾



Thank you @O_GrandJo for this amazing opportunity, I hope I give the character the life you imagined.



I can't wait for you guys to Meet Nthabiseng ❤️#Isithembiso#isithembisomzansi https://t.co/sLpF6NC0Oz — Shalima mkongi (@ShalimaMkongi) March 27, 2018

"I love that I get to work with a lot of great actors in the cast. I really want to go far with this. I'm so excited to learn from the BOMB [Productions] family. They've been doing this for a long time, and they really grow their artists," she told the publication.

Shalima has starred in the SABC2 series "Keeping Score" and Mzansi Magic's "Nkululeko".

Fans were quick to let her know they're excited for her:

Congratulations 🤗 super excited to meet Nthabiseng 🤸🏾‍♀️ — Nondatshaza 🤸🏾‍♀️ (@MamaSive) March 27, 2018

Ey you are moving fast from keeping score......nkululeko and now isithembiso ..can't wait to see you on #isithembiso when is the 1st appearance of you — Sibulele Mabona (@mabona_sibulele) March 27, 2018