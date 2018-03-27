Dear Black Parents, Your Kids Have Something To Tell You Thanks To #ToAfricanParents

Most of us have things we wish we were brave enough to say to our parents, things we never seem to be able to summon up the courage to say.

But thanks to Twitter, we can get some things off our chests without fear of victimisation.

So to all black parents out there, here's how your children really feel.

"This must stop":

We don't plan to break your plates, it just happen. It's a mistake #ToAfricanParents pic.twitter.com/IlPr5YCn5P — Sivuyile ka Gqobo (@svig_gqobz) March 27, 2018

#ToAfricanParents No, we still can't be friends on Facebook pic.twitter.com/a7w8YnEhaI — L I V E 🖋 (@LongLive_TP) March 27, 2018

#ToAfricanParents when you swing and I block, I am not hitting you back... Its just an involuntary impulse — Gianazdad (@CandeezMan) March 27, 2018

"You will know when I plan to get married":

#ToAfricanParents you'll meet girlfriend someday, and I'm going to get married and give you grandkids. Until then, can I just have some fun? pic.twitter.com/5RxUuurxYv — Sizwe Moyo (@SizweMoyo) March 27, 2018

#ToAfricanParents how am I supposed to get married if I'm not allowed to go out? pic.twitter.com/Q8cgeDbnZ3 — Lucia (@Luciamuudau) March 27, 2018

#ToAfricanParents not everyone is gonna get married and have children pic.twitter.com/9ubcxByGZV — Fiona_magwaca (@girly_andy) March 27, 2018

"Thank you for being so great":

#ToAfricanParents

Thank you for being so strong for us❤ — lungisile'Omuhle🍯 (@LungisileEureca) March 27, 2018

#ToAfricanParents we will forever respect you for raising us with a minimum wage R1000 and we never slept with a hunger pic.twitter.com/TA0NrQlN9c — MTANA❤KA💥MFUNDISI💝 (@Zikhona49784491) March 27, 2018