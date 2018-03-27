All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/03/2018 17:49 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Dear Black Parents, Your Kids Have Something To Tell You Thanks To #ToAfricanParents

    ✊🏿 😂 👏 😰

    Sasiistock via Getty Images

    Most of us have things we wish we were brave enough to say to our parents, things we never seem to be able to summon up the courage to say.

    But thanks to Twitter, we can get some things off our chests without fear of victimisation.

    So to all black parents out there, here's how your children really feel.

    Read: This Thread About Dramatic Parents Will Make Your Entire Weekend

    "This must stop":

    "You will know when I plan to get married":

    "Thank you for being so great":

    MORE:EntertainmentMzansi