'Generations The Legacy' May Not Be The Best For Thuso Mbedu, 'But A Girl Gotta Pay The Bills'

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu has joined SABC1 soapie "Generations The Legacy", but South Africans had something else in mind for her.

The soapie made the announcement on social media.

We are proud to announce that @ThusoMbedu has joined #GenerationsTheLegacy as a principal cast member. Welcome to the family❤️ #GenerationsTheLegacy 8pm on @Official_SABC1 pic.twitter.com/kGU77hC3Sa — GenerationsTheLegacy (@Gen_legacy) March 25, 2018

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said that although the show is not ideally suited for her, soapies have become a benchmark of financial stability in the local industry.

"Ideally, the soapie is not the right place for Thuso. I don't think someone of her calibre now should be doing a soapie like 'Generations The Legacy', but at the same time, that is the benchmark for financial stability in our country. And that's the sad thing about our industry – [actors have] to go to soapies to be able to pay their bills. If that was not an issue, I would not advise her to join the show," Mphela said.

Mphela said Mbedu's recent win at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for her role in the drama series "Is'Thunzi" was a big deal.

"I'm hoping that getting the recognition from home also translates into opportunities from home. The main thing is sustainability. I hope this means she will get more work. It broke my heart when, following her International Emmy nomination, she revealed that since finishing 'Is'Thunzi' she had not found work in months," he said.

Thuso is reportedly scheduled to start filming soon.