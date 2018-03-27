Mantashe On Land Reform: 'Anarchy Must Not Be Allowed To Flourish'

'Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, who was addressing the land reform dialogue at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Johannesburg on Tuesday, said that "anarchy must not be allowed to flourish" after speaking to a panel of speakers discussing the issue of expropriation without compensation.

Let us have a debate on land, let us talk & agree on how to manage the situation so that it may allow all of us to have access to land #GIBS — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 27, 2018

Land expropriation is not a policy to drive Whites to the sea. It is about fair distribution of land & giving people access to land #GIBS — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 27, 2018

Anarchy must not be allowed to flourish. It must be dealt with & we must allow law enforcement agencies to do their work #LandReformDialogue — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 27, 2018

"As we debate‚ we must touch the emotional aspects of land dispossession. If we don't‚ we will not heal the wounds of the past," Mantashe said.

"When you restore land‚ you are not expropriating but restoring people's dignity through access to land."

#GwedeMantashe says land greed is a recipe for land expropriation. (Uses example of really rich farmers gobbling up all available land in his hood in Eastern Cape) #LandReformDialogue pic.twitter.com/Vty6G0sQ1m — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 27, 2018

Gwede Mantashe says what's happening in Hermanus (and in Marlboro at weekend) is anarchy. #LandReformDialogue pic.twitter.com/DBSit8kCui — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 27, 2018

Mantashe's "anarchy" comments were made in relation to the events in Hermanus in which a police station was partially burnt and a tense standoff escalated between police and "land invaders".

Police retreats. Hermanus, South Africa. STAND YOUR GROUND! pic.twitter.com/9MtDFfNs1m — Cryosphear (@Cryosphear) March 26, 2018

According to TimesLive, there have been several land grabs in and around Johannesburg and Tshwane, with authorities trying their best to stop people from illegally building shacks on unoccupied parcels of land.

"You can't talk land redistribution without talking to the wars of dispossession. We must be able to trace the movement of boundaries because they were results of wars," Mantashe added.

#JeremyCronin says @MYANC does not believe in full state ownership of land on lease-back as @EFFSouthAfrica does. He says EFF speaks with a forked tongue on "no compensation". — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 27, 2018

"Our interventions must not cause harm to other sectors of the economy" #LandReformDialogue — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 27, 2018

Cronin: land reform is not just about restoring stolen land but to ensure security of tenure, redistribution for productive use & for Integrated & sustainable urbanization. @TeamNews24 — Mahlatse Mahlase (@hlatseentle) March 27, 2018

Conin: says public works is tasked with expropriation bill to deal with all expropriation ...tells minister Nkoana-Mashabane & Gwede Mantashe that they can go ahead & expropriate - says 6 others do too & municipalities & provinces. @TeamNews24 #landdialogue — Mahlatse Mahlase (@hlatseentle) March 27, 2018

Opinion: our land minister Maite Nkoana Mashabane has not yet had time to learn her portfolio so @GwedeMantashe1 is leading Cabinet on policy and thinking. Hers was the worst speech on land I have heard. #LandReformDialogue pic.twitter.com/HDyzUzjbbd — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 27, 2018