    27/03/2018 14:24 SAST

    Morne Morkel Heads Into His Final Test For The Proteas On A High 🇿🇦

    The lanky bowler starts Friday's Test match against Australia with a nine-for and 300 Test wickets to his name.

    A man of the match performance, 300 Test-wicket haul and career-best figures that include his first ever nine-for (9/110) against the Aussies in his penultimate Test match could only be described by Protea Morne Morkel as the highlight of his life.

    Proteas

    Walking tall at 1.96 metres and running the show against Australia with his size 13 boots, Morkel became only the fifth South African to reach 300 Test wickets, a feat that took him 85 Tests to do and fired the Proteas to a 322-run win in the third Test against Australia.

    "Today is the highlight of my life. When I get asked again 'what was the most memorable or special day?' it will definitely be today."

    The remarkable achievement by Morkel certainly makes his final Test match against Australia on Friday a bittersweet moment for South African cricket fans as the fast bowler bows out of Test cricket.

    The Sandpaper Gate Scandal may have overshadowed the third Test between the Proteas and the Aussies, but Morkel was undoubtedly the man of the moment as he joined a prestigious league of men in the 300 club.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    Shaun Pollock (421), Dale Steyn (419), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330) and Morkel (300) are now the only players in SA in this club.

    In a Test career spanning more than 12 years, the lanky bowler has terrorised batsmen with his fast bowling and will go down as a cult hero in SA cricket.

    His farewell Test game in SA colours is bound to be an emotional one. The Proteas will want to wrap up the series against Australia and in doing so, make it a fitting send-off for one of SA's finest and most loyal players.

