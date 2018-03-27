Morne Morkel Heads Into His Final Test For The Proteas On A High 🇿🇦

A man of the match performance, 300 Test-wicket haul and career-best figures that include his first ever nine-for (9/110) against the Aussies in his penultimate Test match could only be described by Protea Morne Morkel as the highlight of his life.

Walking tall at 1.96 metres and running the show against Australia with his size 13 boots, Morkel became only the fifth South African to reach 300 Test wickets, a feat that took him 85 Tests to do and fired the Proteas to a 322-run win in the third Test against Australia.

"Today is the highlight of my life. When I get asked again 'what was the most memorable or special day?' it will definitely be today."

The remarkable achievement by Morkel certainly makes his final Test match against Australia on Friday a bittersweet moment for South African cricket fans as the fast bowler bows out of Test cricket.

The Sandpaper Gate Scandal may have overshadowed the third Test between the Proteas and the Aussies, but Morkel was undoubtedly the man of the moment as he joined a prestigious league of men in the 300 club.

Shaun Pollock (421), Dale Steyn (419), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330) and Morkel (300) are now the only players in SA in this club.

In a Test career spanning more than 12 years, the lanky bowler has terrorised batsmen with his fast bowling and will go down as a cult hero in SA cricket.

His farewell Test game in SA colours is bound to be an emotional one. The Proteas will want to wrap up the series against Australia and in doing so, make it a fitting send-off for one of SA's finest and most loyal players.

Couldn't be more happy for this man! Great achievement bud, I just wish I was on the field to celebrate it with you. #300 club

Still a big few days to go, but tonight it's all about this man 👌🏼🏏 @mornemorkel65 pic.twitter.com/JYSh0YcaUa — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 23, 2018

The best thing about this Test match is that Morne Morkel has finished with five wickets to take his match haul to nine. He has never taken a nine-for in a Test match before. Such a pity he is saying goodbye to the game. #SAvAUS — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) March 25, 2018

One legend @DaleSteyn62 here in his hometown showing his support to another legend @mornemorkel65 in his last appearance in capetown.watta sight seeing dale wearing morne's no. pic.twitter.com/FfeliGPYSM — Prasanna (@prasannalara) March 22, 2018

Such a shame this series is tarnished in controversy .. Tremendous players on show and a great man @mornemorkel65 playing his last Test at Newlands .. #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2018

So outrageously happy for Morne Morkel.



300 wickets. Almost the same number as the size of his feet. — Quinton not de Kock (@notdekock) March 23, 2018

Congrats @mornemorkel65. Fantastic effort and well deserved. I know how hard you've worked behind the scenes. #300club — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) March 24, 2018

Congrats to the Proteas for winning the third #SAvAUS test and to Morne Morkel for a great 5-wicket haul. What a way to say goodbye to Newlands! — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) March 25, 2018