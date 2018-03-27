Trollip: 'I'm Not Scared Of No-Confidence Motion'

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip says he does not care if he is out of a job on Thursday, after the EFF's motion of no confidence is brought against him.

Trollip believes the DA, which would be dethroned in the metro if he loses, will serve just as effectively as an opposition party in the municipality.

He was speaking to Port Elizabeth residents at the Newton Park Library on Monday when he made the comments. He then quoted himself in a series of tweets.

"The city is in a better state than what it was before we came into power" - @AtholT #SaveNMB — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 26, 2018

"Those who want to steal the city, want chaos." - @AtholT — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 26, 2018

"I find it ironic that Bantu Holomisa called out the ANC for protecting Jacob Zuma but yet he failed to call out Bobani for wrongdoing." - @AtholT — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 26, 2018

The EFF tabled the motion of no confidence against Trollip to "punish" the DA for not voting in favour of their parliamentary motion on land expropriation without compensation.

"The EFF always knew our position on land. There was already a rumour in December that the EFF were planning to remove a white mayor." - @AtholT — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 26, 2018

"Because of the ANC's new approach to land, Julius Malema only has race left to use with his supporters" - @AtholT — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 26, 2018

"We will not change our position on land for Julius Malema, Cyril Ramaphosa or anyone" - @AtholT — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 26, 2018

Trollip said if the DA is outvoted on Thursday, the party will "fight even harder" from the opposition benches.

"As far as I'm concerned, I might be out of a job by Thursday. But I don't care. I didn't go into politics for myself. I got into it to fight for the values I believe in. It's an honourable endeavor to build a South Africa for all South Africans" - @AtholT — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 26, 2018