    • POLITICS
    27/03/2018 09:56 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago

    Trollip: 'I'm Not Scared Of No-Confidence Motion'

    In a series of tweets, the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor said the DA will fight even harder as an opposition party in the municipality.

    MICHAEL SHEEHAN via Getty Images
    Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

    Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip says he does not care if he is out of a job on Thursday, after the EFF's motion of no confidence is brought against him.

    Trollip believes the DA, which would be dethroned in the metro if he loses, will serve just as effectively as an opposition party in the municipality.

    He was speaking to Port Elizabeth residents at the Newton Park Library on Monday when he made the comments. He then quoted himself in a series of tweets.

    The EFF tabled the motion of no confidence against Trollip to "punish" the DA for not voting in favour of their parliamentary motion on land expropriation without compensation.

    Trollip said if the DA is outvoted on Thursday, the party will "fight even harder" from the opposition benches.

