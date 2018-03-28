Minority rights organisation AfriForum says convicted racist Vicki Momberg's sentence shows that South Africa has double standards.

"The inconsistency being applied in this country regarding minorities has reached the level of absurdity. The reality in South Africa is thus that a white person who insults a black person goes to prison‚ while a senior officer in the Defence Force who says that white people's eyes and tongues must be stabbed out is simply asked nicely not to repeat it‚" said AfriForum deputy chief executive Ernst Roets on Wednesday.

"In addition‚ an influential political leader talking about genocide is rewarded with an invitation to join the ruling party‚" he added‚ referring to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

The organisation said it had laid charges against 113 people who publicly incited rape‚ murder‚ assault and even genocide against white people last year.

"Up until now‚ no significant progress has been made with these cases‚" it said.

Momberg was slapped with a three-year jail sentence (one year suspended) at the Randburg Magistrates' Court for her racist slurs towards a black police officer.

READ: Twitter Lauds Vicki Momberg's Three-Year Sentence For Racist Tirade

Momberg went on a rant shortly after becoming the victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016‚ using the K-word 48 times when dealing with the police officers and 10111 operators who were trying to assist her. She was caught on camera and the video went viral.