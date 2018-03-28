EFF Behind Western Cape Land Grabs

Land grabs in Western Cape, marked by violence in Hermanus, are being aided by the EFF, the Cape Argus reported on Tuesday. EFF provincial leader Bernard Joseph reportedly said that the party was taking instructions from its leader, Julius Malema, after "being approached" by communities seeking land.

At least 25 people have been arrested following the torching of a police station and library, as people marked out plots on vacant pieces of land.

Attempted land grabs have also taken place in Strand and Philippi, as well as Hout Bay.

Joseph told the Argus that people "could not wait" for Parliament to complete its work, following the passing of a motion to move towards expropriating land without compensation.

"That is the same thing other people will say, while those who are landless are suffering. The municipalities are not going to build houses, so people are working towards that on their own," he told a reporter.

On Monday, EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego told TimesLive that land expropriation without compensation had to be sped up to prevent more land grabs. He reportedly said that the EFF's land "occupation" programme was adopted at its first assembly in 2014, and remains a permanent fixture for the party.

Earlier this month, the EFF took responsibility for the land grabs in Gauteng.

Three years ago, the EFF was also behind land grabs in Zamdela, Gauteng, where residents began calling the occupied land "Malemaville", according to Eyewitness News.

Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC for human settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela visited Hermanus on Monday, IOL reported. He reportedly told the community that their grievances had been heard, and that he would return on Wednesday to look into permanent solutions to the problem.