Nakhane, Sho Madjozi And Manthe Ribane's Afropunk Gig Is All Of Us

Come August 25 and 26, South African artists Nakhane (of "Inxeba" fame), Sho Madjozi and Manthe Ribane will take to the stage at the Afropunk festival in Brooklyn, New York, in the United States.

I've been booked for Afropunk in Brooklyn, New York this year. WHATTTTTT!!!!!!????????? 😁😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/K641NhEtn8 — #Huku (@ShoMadjozi) March 27, 2018

Afropunk recently published its lineups for Brooklyn, Atlanta and Paris.

Nakhane has been booked for the Brooklyn and Paris shows.

In New York, the three South Africans will share the stage with, among others, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe and Miguel.

Congratulations to the trio. South Africa is so proud.

Sho Madjozi, Manth Ribane and Nakhane are playing at Afropunk Brooklyn. I truly, deeply stan😍 — Siyamthanda Gaxamba (@siyagax) March 27, 2018