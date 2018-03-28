All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    28/03/2018 14:41 SAST

    Nakhane, Sho Madjozi And Manthe Ribane's Afropunk Gig Is All Of Us

    We're so proud.

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Sho Madjozi.

    Come August 25 and 26, South African artists Nakhane (of "Inxeba" fame), Sho Madjozi and Manthe Ribane will take to the stage at the Afropunk festival in Brooklyn, New York, in the United States.

    Afropunk recently published its lineups for Brooklyn, Atlanta and Paris.

    Nakhane has been booked for the Brooklyn and Paris shows.

    In New York, the three South Africans will share the stage with, among others, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe and Miguel.

    Congratulations to the trio. South Africa is so proud.

