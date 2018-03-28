Shashi Naidoo Shares Her Passion For Helping Children In Need

Media personality and businesswoman Shashi Naidoo wants children living with terminal illnesses to know that they're not alone in their fight.

She is an ambassador for the Reach For A Dream Foundation.

Speaking to HuffPost at the launch of the foundation's Slipper Day campaign for 2018, Shashi said the cause is close to her heart because of her connection with children.

"All the charities I've been involved in work to change the lives of children. That's why when I was approached to be involved with Reach For A Dream, I did not hesitate. It's such an amazing organisation that is doing wonderful things for children living with terminal illnesses and their families as well," she said.

She said she was grateful for the opportunity to be able to give back.

"In the industry that I'm in, we're blessed with so much and given so much and there's so much abundance that I think to be given the opportunity to give back and make a difference in a child's life is what gives it all meaning and purpose," Shashi said.

And her message to the young dreamers supported by the foundation?

"They are not alone. One of the common things one often hears about these kids is how courageous they are. I wish for them to be more of that. I also wish for their families to know that they're not alone during this time and to know that there are people who care and want to help," she said.

Shashi said her plans for 2018 are not clear yet.

"I might be moving overseas, but that's still up in the air. We don't know yet and we're still deciding," she said.