Twitter Lauds Vicki Momberg's Three-Year Sentence For Racist Tirade

Vicki Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in prison, with one year suspended, in the Randburg magistrates court on Wednesday morning, News24 has reported.

The former estate agent was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria in November 2017.

This followed a video rant containing more than 40 repetitions of the "K" word that went viral, shot while she was complaining about black people and insulting a black police officer who was trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

A crying #VickiMomberg making her way down the dock after she was sentenced to 2-years direct imprisonment. (@iavanpijoos) pic.twitter.com/FTl0LwpnVA — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 28, 2018

According to News24, prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court that Momberg's was the worst crimen injuria case the court has had dealt with. He quoted a 2014 case, Prinsloo v State, in which the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the "K" word was racially abusive.

"It is my submission that a suitable sentence is direct imprisonment without the option of a fine," Baba said at the time.

Momberg's lawyer, Kevin Lawlor, countered that sentencing must be fair and balanced – and asked for Momberg to be sent for rehabilitation instead of direct imprisonment.

South Africans have reacted to the sentence; the first of its kind in South Africa

Racists pay attention: #VickiMomberg Magistrate Rugoonandan sends message to people who use K-word Momberg sentenced to three years in prison, 1 year suspended provided she's not convicted of crimen injuria during sentence period. @Powerfm987 — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) March 28, 2018

